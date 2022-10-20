Elm Creek cruises past Mullen into second round of 8-man playoffs

ELM CREEK — When the defense made the stops, Elm Creek's offense didn't hesitate to start.

Scoring from long distance on lightning-quick drives, the Buffaloes opened the Class D2 football playoffs with a 52-8 victory.

"This is a team we'd seen on film and when those guys are on, they're on," Elm Creek coach Josh Rohde said. "It's Mullen football. They're always in the playoffs. They always thin they're going to win. So we were ready to go."

Carter Erickson scored on runs of 58 and 38 yards and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Beau Knapp to lead the Elm Creek performance.

Knapp had scoring runs of 31 and 43 yards as Elm Creek (8-1) collected 299 yards on the ground and another 82 through the air and took the suspense out of the game early, leading 38-2 at halftime.

Mullen, meanwhile, had the ball a lot, but couldn't move it much. The Broncos (4-5) ran 58 plays to Elm Creek's 38. But the Broncos had only seven plays that covered more than 10 yards. Their best was a 26-yard pass in the first quarter.

"We just wanted to really stop the run game on defense. ... They've got some size up front but we knew we had speed and that's the way we thought we had to beat them," Rohde said. "I'm really happy with the coaches' game plan, the preparation they put in and how the boys executed out there."

Mullen's lone touchdown came after falling on an on-side kick to start the second half. A 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Chase Gracey followed an 18-yard run by Gracey.

Gracey finished with 28 yards on 15 carries. Running back Justin French finished with 62 yards on 13 carries. Alex Werner added 55 yards on eight carries, mostly in the fourth quarter.

For Elm Creek, Erickson finished with 160 yards on 13 carries. He also had three pass receptions 63 yards.

Knapp finished with 92 yards on 13 carries. He completed 4 of 7 passes for another 82 yards.

Rohde said he told the team the goal was to survive and advance.

"Anything wrong we'll fox on film. Enjoy the win tonight but tomorrow, don't be satisfied. Be ready to work again," he said.

After Thursday's night's games, the NSAA will re-seed the eight-man brackets on a state-wide basis. The NSAA will announce the second-round pairings today.