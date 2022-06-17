Eight-man Hall of Fame adding Overton player, Loomis coach

KEARNEY — Two eight-man football legends will be enshrined forever in the the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during ceremonies at halfitme Saturday of the eight-man all-star game Saturday at Adams Central.

Long-time Loomis head coach Denis Reese and former Overton and University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive lineman Orion Matthies are among the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame DNA instilled itself early in Matthies, as he played for two Hall of Fame members: head coach Glen Snodgrass and defensive coordinator Eric Ryan, who was inducted as a player in 2019.

While the coaching helped, another attribute helped Matthies stand out.

“I was quite a bit bigger than everybody” Matthies said.

At 6-foot, 6-inches and 300 pounds, Matthies was an instant success on the offensive line, starting four years and anchoring the Eagles’ powerhouse offense. He made two state championship games in his final two seasons, and earned three first team all-state honors.

Aside from being a physical force, Matthies honed his lineman skills to help succeed at the next level. Learning how to lift and train right prepared him for the fast-paced nature of eight-man football, which in turn helped his conditioning and mentality at UNK. As a Loper, Matthies was a three-time team captain and a 2010 Division II All-American.

With great eight-man and 11-man football experience under his belt, Matthies returned to Overton after his graduation to coach at his alma mater. He calls the plays on offense, coaches the offensive and defensive line, and is the leading strength coach in the weight room.

Knowing that work in the weight room translates to on-field success, Matthies is hoping to reinstill the culture that made it to back-to-back state championship games in the early 2000s.

“Its not an easy game, its physical, its hard,” Matthies said. “Whether they’re feeling down and out after a bad play or having a good play you have to be there for them to pick them up and get them going again.”

While Matthies works to grow the game, few in the eight-man world have worked harder to grow the sport than Reese. With more than 40 years dedicated to Loomis football and experience in the NEMFCA, he helped start the eight-man all-star game while leading his teams to on-field accomplishments.

His coaching career began in 11-man football, but after a season where Loomis had 17 total players on the team, the school dropped to eight-man. When he first started coaching eight-man, the game was very offense oriented, as defenses struggled to cover the field with fewer players.

Soon, coaches found better schemes and the game grew competitive on both sides of the ball. Reese was part of the revolution, and with the unique community of the sport leading to ideas being shared among the coaches.

“I can’t say that it was about me, but when you talk to other coaches you get ideas from them and give them ideas too,” Reese said. “The fact that the camaraderie that goes on with the coaches, and with the players too it makes the game really special.”

Although he posted a winning record for his career and won 10 conference and district titles, winning was not his primary focus as coach.

“If the kids play hard and do the best that they can, we’ll live with the result,” Reese said. “A lot of the time it will be a positive result even if you don’t win.”

He instilled that mentality in practice, and his proudest accomplishments has been watching his players grow in their lives after leaving the team. Reese is just as proud of his players who have success in the business world as the ones who went on to play college football. Whatever they want to do, Reese will encourage it as long as they do it to the best of their ability.

The work that Matthies and Reese put in to grow the game and the community around it will be on full display Saturday, wit