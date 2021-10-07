Cool: 'We will have our hands full' with Lincoln High

KEARNEY — There is no question that the Kearney High football team has its back against the wall. The Bearcats have been in this situation before.

The Bearcats at 2-4 are in the middle of a three-game slump and are in search of their first district win. Homecoming couldn’t come at a better time for Kearney as Lincoln High (3-3) will be in town Friday night.

Kearney’s schedule did not do the Bearcats any favors. After falling to Columbus, 35-31, last week, where it came down to the final drive by the Discoverers, KHS coach Brandon Cool hopes to rebound from the heartbreaking loss.

“Columbus has a good football team,” Cool said. “They were able to keep the ball away from us and kind of nickel-and-dimed us in the run game and did a good job of doing what they liked to do on defense and special teams. They just made one more play than we did.

“In Class A, you have to be almost perfect in order to win football games. We’re on to Lincoln High, and we will have our hands full.”

Cool wants to see more aggressiveness from his Bearcats.

He expects them to improve on both ends of the field. Kearney continues to struggle to make open-field tackles and to execute pass coverages.