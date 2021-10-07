Cool: 'We will have our hands full' with Lincoln High

KEARNEY — There is no question that the Kearney High football team has its back against the wall. The Bearcats have been in this situation before.
The Bearcats at 2-4 are in the middle of a three-game slump and are in search of their first district win. Homecoming couldn’t come at a better time for Kearney as Lincoln High (3-3) will be in town Friday night.
Kearney’s schedule did not do the Bearcats any favors. After falling to Columbus, 35-31, last week, where it came down to the final drive by the Discoverers, KHS coach Brandon Cool hopes to rebound from the heartbreaking loss.
“Columbus has a good football team,” Cool said. “They were able to keep the ball away from us and kind of nickel-and-dimed us in the run game and did a good job of doing what they liked to do on defense and special teams. They just made one more play than we did.
“In Class A, you have to be almost perfect in order to win football games. We’re on to Lincoln High, and we will have our hands full.”
Cool wants to see more aggressiveness from his Bearcats.
He expects them to improve on both ends of the field. Kearney continues to struggle to make open-field tackles and to execute pass coverages.
“I would like us to be more physical, especially at the point of the attack,” Cool said. “There were sometimes we had a guy corralled, or a guy tackled, and he ended up getting the extra two, three bonus yards. I’d like for us to be a little faster and do a better job with open-field tackling on our coverage teams.”
While on offense, he wants to see improvement with their blocking.
“Offensively, we didn’t get that many reps after we started with 14-0,” Cool said. “I’d like to see us be more consistent with our downfield blocking. It’s simple stuff that we can get correct and can get better.”
Lincoln had its own three-game slump before a win over Lincoln Northeast last Friday. Two of three losses for Lincoln have been by one possession. The Links are led by their senior quarterback, Jareese Lott-Buzby, who has almost 1,200 yards through the air and 10 touchdowns. Half of those touchdown passes were to 6-foot-4 junior receiver Beni Ngoyi.
The Links also are anchored up front by their senior lineman Taylor Wieczorek, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds.
“Coach (Mark) Macke does a terrific job of scheming offensively, defensively and special teams wise. They got good foot speed,” Cool said. “They’ve got a couple of receivers. They got a quarterback who can sling it. They are big and physical up front on the offensive side of the ball, and defensively, they are going to give you a lot of different looks in the 3-3 stack. They do a great job of getting guys on the right spot to make plays. We’re going to have our hands full at Foster Field on Friday.”
With a win, the Bearcats could steer back in the right direction with the two remaining games against Elkhorn South and Omaha Northwest.