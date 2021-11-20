Cody-Kilgore wrangles 6-man crown from Coyotes

KEARNEY — It’s going to be a long drive home, but worth the celebration.
All 20 kids on the Cody-Kilgore High School football team are used to playing in a small-town environment. However, on the big stage of Foster Field, the Cowboys followed through with a 65-37 victory over Potter-Dix on Friday, taking down the No. 1 seed and taking home the Class D-6 state championship to Cherry County.
The Cowboys finished the season with a perfect record of 12-0.
“It was a heck of a ride,” senior Cactus Millar said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team .. the starters to the people around the sidelines. We could’ve done it without everyone being hyped up and cheering us on. There’s no other football like Cowboy football.”
The Cowboys made it clear that they were creating intensity while running the football down the Coyotes’ throats. The Cowboys rushed for 444 yards on the ground while Potter-Dix was more effective in the passing game. Leading the Cowboys’ backfield was Peyton Wilkerson-Sterk. He scored five touchdowns while netting 240 yards in 26 carries.
When asked which touchdown run was his favorite, it wasn’t on offense. It was actually on special teams during the fourth quarter when he stripped the ball during a kickoff and ran 33 yards to the end zone.
“It was a hype moment for the team, and I don’t know where I’ll be without them and without that,” Wilkerson-Sterk said. “That was my favorite touchdown of the day. We were excited, pumped. That’s how we knew we got the win.”
Gage Davis also added two more touchdowns in a bulldozing fashion. Cody-Kilgore coach Landon Miller gave his thoughts on the physical running attack that wore down the Coyotes, including a a 20-yard touchdown run where he carried every Potter-Dix defender on his back.
“He just wouldn’t be denied,” Miller said. “I think every Potter-Dix kid got him, and that’s him finding the why he wants to win this. Very determined.”
For Potter-Dix, Brayden Kasten completed 11 of 17 of his passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Kasten added two more touchdowns while completing 8 of 11 throws. In the first quarter, both teams were exchanging lead points and were on pace for a shootout. It was 23-16 at the half. The second quarter leaned to the defensive units. As the Cowboys kept milking the clock, Davis punched one in for a one-yard touchdown with less than a minute left. Cooper Faye caught one of the Cowboys’ three interceptions at the end of the half.
“There were a few times we lost track of the Kasten kid,” Miller said. “You know it was kind of back-and-forth football there. I don’t know if it was both teams that were still figuring each other out, figuring what we were going to do at halftime, but it did slow down a little bit. I think the adjustments were pretty good, and that helps.”
The Cowboys took control with three straight touchdowns to give them a 45-16. Kasten did throw a 15-yard touchdown to Thomas Muldoon with less than two minutes left of play, but the Cowboys were on the verge of celebrating once Sterk rushed his fourth touchdown two minutes before. Defensively, the Cowboys created three turnovers that would turn into 21 points. They also recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.
“I think the kids played with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion,” Miller said. “I’m really proud of our seniors, and we had a couple of plays from our younger classmen that were really neat. Cooper Faye with an interception down there. Dylan Naslund, the junior and one of the best six-man centers in the state. He had his hands full tonight and rose up to the challenge. Very proud of our kids. Team effort.”