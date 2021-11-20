Cody-Kilgore wrangles 6-man crown from Coyotes

“It was a hype moment for the team, and I don’t know where I’ll be without them and without that,” Wilkerson-Sterk said. “That was my favorite touchdown of the day. We were excited, pumped. That’s how we knew we got the win.”

Gage Davis also added two more touchdowns in a bulldozing fashion. Cody-Kilgore coach Landon Miller gave his thoughts on the physical running attack that wore down the Coyotes, including a a 20-yard touchdown run where he carried every Potter-Dix defender on his back.

“He just wouldn’t be denied,” Miller said. “I think every Potter-Dix kid got him, and that’s him finding the why he wants to win this. Very determined.”

For Potter-Dix, Brayden Kasten completed 11 of 17 of his passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Kasten added two more touchdowns while completing 8 of 11 throws. In the first quarter, both teams were exchanging lead points and were on pace for a shootout. It was 23-16 at the half. The second quarter leaned to the defensive units. As the Cowboys kept milking the clock, Davis punched one in for a one-yard touchdown with less than a minute left. Cooper Faye caught one of the Cowboys’ three interceptions at the end of the half.