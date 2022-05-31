 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Coaches excited for opportunity at Shrine Bowl Saturday in Kearney

  • 0
Shrine Bowl logo
courtesy

KEARNEY — Brent Froendt’s last game as a head football coach will be filled with memories.

Froendt, who announced his retirement after 29 years at Omaha Westside, will coach the South all-stars Saturday in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

“It comes full circle from working with the Shriners in college with my fraternity to now ending my career in the last game I’m going to coach in,” Froendt said. “To be working with the Shriners is pretty special.”

Johnk has history with the game as well, playing in it in 1987 and coaching as an assistant in 2008.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Tim Johnk will be across the field coaching the North all-stars.

“To be the head coach is a great honor,” Johnk said. “It’s a great game for an unbelievable cause and it’s really humbling to be chosen… Getting to coach some of the best kids in the state of Nebraska is really neat. I know our coaches are really honored to be able to coach this talent group.”

People are also reading…

With only one week to practice before taking the field, both teams are trying to stay simple. Developing chemistry throughout the week and eliminating errors come game time will be key to leaving with a win.

“I think you just want to try and get your guys to a point where you can execute,” Johnk said. “Everybody comes from different systems and terminology, so you’re just trying to get it to a point where you can execute some things, be efficient and highlight the guys that you have without making a lot of mistakes.”

Coming into the game, the South team is putting an emphasis on strength and physicality.

“You want the kids to be as physical as possible,” Froendt said. “You preach that throughout the week and hopefully they pick that theme up. It all depends on how hard they want to play, how bad they want to win and if they perform at their best. Physicality is something we’ll stress all week.”

While both teams want to go out and compete hard, they also want to minimize the risk of injury.

“We want to win the game, but at the end of the day I want to go out and keep these guys healthy,” Johnk said. “A lot of them are going on to play and we want to make sure that they’re healthy to be able to go do that at the next level.”

Finding the best athletes was important when filling the rosters, but even more essential was positive recommendations from coaches and good character.

“That was really important to us and we’ve emphasized that because it’s not about them, their egos, MVPs and ambitions,”Froendt said. “It’s about the experience they have here, the relationships they have and carrying on the Shriners’ tradition.”

The 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate

Defensive coordinator Martindale wants Giants to dominate

New coordinator Wink Martindale is going to try to make the New York Giants defense more aggressive this season. Speaking Thursday before an organized team activity at the Giants headquarters in the Meadowlands, Martindale said he wants his units to dictate what opposing offenses can run. The 59-year-old former Ravens coordinator is known for running a defense that relies a lot on blitzes. However, he plays to use multiple schemes to force opposing quarterbacks and coordinators to adjust. New York is coming off a 4-13 season under new head coach Brian Daboll. It hasn't made the playoffs since 2016.

NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

NFL to appeal ruling in Gruden lawsuit over leaked emails

The NFL says it will appeal a ruling denying the league’s request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit over leaked emails from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration. In a statement, the NFL denied Gruden's claims that league officials or Commissioner Roger Goodell leaked racist, sexist and homophobic emails by Gruden to force him to resign last October. Judge Nancy Allf in Las Vegas refused requests to dismiss Gruden’s claim outright or move it to out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Goodell. Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring “Go Raiders” and saying he was going to let the process take care of itself.

Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. After starting just two games as a rookie, Lance is set to take over the role he has been groomed for since San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft him last year.

Changes under new coach Matt Eberflus hit Bears defense

Changes under new coach Matt Eberflus hit Bears defense

Personnel, position change and even weight loss have been some of the changes to affect the Chicago Bears defense since the start of spring work in organized team activities during coach Matt Eberflus' first season. The switch to a 4-3 defense from a 3-4 meant some players switched positions, such as linebacker Roquan Smith. New players such as linebacker Nicholas Morrow, rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker are getting extensive looks with the first team. All the while, the Bears are without veteran defensive ends Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who have opted not to participate in voluntary offseason work.

L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick guard Zion Johnson

L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers concluded the first week of organized team activities with first-round pick Zion Johnson signing his rookie contract. The guard got the standard four-year deal with the team holding a fifth-year option. The 17th overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, Johnson is expected to start at right guard when the Chargers open the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11. The Chargers have signed six of their eight draft picks. Safety JT Woods, a third-round pick, and running back Isaiah Spiller, a fourth-round selection, remain unsigned.

Jets QB Zach Wilson’s mental growth evident at OTAs: ‘It just clicks differently in year two,’ says coach Robert Saleh

Jets QB Zach Wilson’s mental growth evident at OTAs: ‘It just clicks differently in year two,’ says coach Robert Saleh

NEW YORK — Zach Wilson’s mental growth was evident during the Jets’ second day of OTAs in Florham Park on Tuesday. The Jets’ OTAs only competition drills featured 7-on-7. For the majority of Wilson’s reps, he showed slightly more decisiveness, which shows more command of the offense. “He clearly has much better understanding,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “It just clicks differently in year ...

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News