Coaches excited for opportunity at Shrine Bowl Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Brent Froendt’s last game as a head football coach will be filled with memories.

Froendt, who announced his retirement after 29 years at Omaha Westside, will coach the South all-stars Saturday in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

“It comes full circle from working with the Shriners in college with my fraternity to now ending my career in the last game I’m going to coach in,” Froendt said. “To be working with the Shriners is pretty special.”

Johnk has history with the game as well, playing in it in 1987 and coaching as an assistant in 2008.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Tim Johnk will be across the field coaching the North all-stars.

“To be the head coach is a great honor,” Johnk said. “It’s a great game for an unbelievable cause and it’s really humbling to be chosen… Getting to coach some of the best kids in the state of Nebraska is really neat. I know our coaches are really honored to be able to coach this talent group.”

With only one week to practice before taking the field, both teams are trying to stay simple. Developing chemistry throughout the week and eliminating errors come game time will be key to leaving with a win.

“I think you just want to try and get your guys to a point where you can execute,” Johnk said. “Everybody comes from different systems and terminology, so you’re just trying to get it to a point where you can execute some things, be efficient and highlight the guys that you have without making a lot of mistakes.”

Coming into the game, the South team is putting an emphasis on strength and physicality.

“You want the kids to be as physical as possible,” Froendt said. “You preach that throughout the week and hopefully they pick that theme up. It all depends on how hard they want to play, how bad they want to win and if they perform at their best. Physicality is something we’ll stress all week.”

While both teams want to go out and compete hard, they also want to minimize the risk of injury.

“We want to win the game, but at the end of the day I want to go out and keep these guys healthy,” Johnk said. “A lot of them are going on to play and we want to make sure that they’re healthy to be able to go do that at the next level.”

Finding the best athletes was important when filling the rosters, but even more essential was positive recommendations from coaches and good character.

“That was really important to us and we’ve emphasized that because it’s not about them, their egos, MVPs and ambitions,”Froendt said. “It’s about the experience they have here, the relationships they have and carrying on the Shriners’ tradition.”

The 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday.