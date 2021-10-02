Carter Harsin’s 99-yard run paces Whippets 27-13 win over Holdrege

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harsin was far from gassed after that 99-yard run, which likely will be in the record books for Minden. On the next carry, he went 69 yards for another Whippet touchdown with 27 seconds in the third quarter.

On the next carry, Harsin pitched the ball to Gage Fries. The all-state sprinter took off with a 46-yard touchdown and picked up a 27-7 lead in the fourth. According to Hatch, each of the three long runs was exactly what he drew up in the locker room.

“They were moving some linebackers out of the box and we thought we could take advantage of that,” Hatch said. “Three of those long runs all came out of the same formation based off their adjustments. The kids did a good job of running some plays we really haven’t practiced , but they were giving it to us with their defense. Carter had enough gas to get to the endzone, and that really swung the momentum and the game completely changed from there.”

The Dusters were far from finished despite giving up 21 unanswered points. A swing pass to Mason Marduardt made it a two-possession. Heinrichs moved the ball on the ground and through the air. He completed 19 of 36 of his passes for 229 yards. He also added 82 rushing yards.