Burwell line controls Ravenna

“I went to a lot of summer camps,” he said. “I learned so much more. My vision is so much better. Ballhandling, holding onto the ball, footwork — everything has just been enhanced tremendously.

“I went to a camp in Denver and it was footwork, footwork, footwork.”

Gideon said Busch was prepared to take over the featured running back role this season.

“He’s just got to another level for us,” he said. “He’s got lots of opportunities now, and when he gets out into the open field he makes good cuts and does a good job of reading his blocks.”

Ravenna (2-2) had more success in its passing game as the game went along. Zach Lewandowski finished 15-for-28 for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran in from 1 yard out for the Bluejays’ other score.

“It’s challenging playing against a team like Ravenna with what they do offensively,” Gideon said. “We spent a lot of time this week on defense and making sure that we got to where we needed to be just because they try to get you out of position.

“They got us a couple of times, and they’ve got some good players on their team. They got some good chunks on us, but when it came to it we dug in there and kind of held them out when we needed to.”