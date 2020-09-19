Big Numbers: Tyce Westland, Treven Wendt lead Pleasanton over Ansley/Litchfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs scored the first 20 points and got 200-yard days from senior Tyce Westland and sophomore Treven Wendt to hold off Ansley-Litchfield, 70-52, Friday in Pleasanton.

The Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class D-2, improve to 4-0 while the Spartans fall to 2-2. Pleasanton hosts Sandhills Valley (3-1) next weekend for homecoming.

While the Bulldogs never trailed, they needed all of Westland’s 200 receiving yards and Wendt’s 237 rushing yards. Ansley-Litchfield used two long kickoffs and some Pleasanton penalties to hang around before getting its offense going in the second half. The Bulldogs limited the Spartans to 66 yards before the break, but Ansley-Litchfield ended with 270 rushing yards.

“I thought the kids did amazing. They did everything we asked them to do. We came out strong in the first half … special teams was a little shaky on kick coverage. But we had some younger kids out there. They started to learn and sealed things up later,” Pleasanton coach Ricci Westland said.

A Wyoming commit, Tyce Westland blocked a punt and returned the loose ball 11 yards for a quick 8-0 lead. He later caught scoring passes of 23, 36, 44 and 73 yards while also catching a pooch kick to start the second half.