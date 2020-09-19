Big Numbers: Tyce Westland, Treven Wendt lead Pleasanton over Ansley/Litchfield

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs scored the first 20 points and got 200-yard days from senior Tyce Westland and sophomore Treven Wendt to hold off Ansley-Litchfield, 70-52, Friday in Pleasanton.
The Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class D-2, improve to 4-0 while the Spartans fall to 2-2. Pleasanton hosts Sandhills Valley (3-1) next weekend for homecoming.
While the Bulldogs never trailed, they needed all of Westland’s 200 receiving yards and Wendt’s 237 rushing yards. Ansley-Litchfield used two long kickoffs and some Pleasanton penalties to hang around before getting its offense going in the second half. The Bulldogs limited the Spartans to 66 yards before the break, but Ansley-Litchfield ended with 270 rushing yards.
“I thought the kids did amazing. They did everything we asked them to do. We came out strong in the first half … special teams was a little shaky on kick coverage. But we had some younger kids out there. They started to learn and sealed things up later,” Pleasanton coach Ricci Westland said.
A Wyoming commit, Tyce Westland blocked a punt and returned the loose ball 11 yards for a quick 8-0 lead. He later caught scoring passes of 23, 36, 44 and 73 yards while also catching a pooch kick to start the second half.
Not to be outdone Wendt ran 36 times for 237 yards with his 59-yard gallop for the Bulldogs’ last score of the night.
“Defense first half … oh my gosh. They played great. I think fatigue and then Coach (Kurt) Kulhanek schemed a little bit better. As a whole I think the defense was amazing,” Westland said. “I complimented Treven afterwards … he went deep into the game. Had a lot of runs but he never wanted to come off.”
Pleasanton saw junior quarterback Kray Kingston finish 9 of 12 for 243 yards with five scoring passes. Ansley-Litchfield was paced by junior Calvin Finley who had a 69-yard kick return for a score as well as a 67-yard kick return that set up his team’s first score.
n Pleasanton 70, Ansley-Litchfield 52
Score by Quarters
Ansley-Litchfield (2-2)0 16 14 22 — 52
Pleasanton (4-0)14 28 20 8 — 70
First Quarter
PHS— Tyce Westland 11 block punt return (Kray Kingston pass) 4:39
PHS – Westland 36 pass from Kingston (run failed) 1:47
Second Quarter
PHS— Westland 44 pass from Kingston (run failed) 9:15
ALHS – Cooper Slingsby 3 run (Sam Loy pass) 8:58
PHS – Kingston 3 run (Treven Wendt run) 5:58
PHS— Westland 23 pass from Kingston (run failed) 3:37
ALHS– Calvin Finley 69 kick return (Loy pass) 3:25
PHS – Wendt 53 run (Kingston pass) 3:05
Third Quarter
PHS— Wendt 21 pass from Kingston (Wendt run) 11:02
ALHS – Slingsby 7 run (Loy pass) 9:11
PHS – Wendt 2 run (run failed) 5:30
ALHS – Leyton Rohde 2 run (pass failed) 1:53
PHS— Westland 73 pass from Kingston (run failed) 1:04
Fourth Quarter
ALHS – Kolby Larson 6 run (pass failed) 10:55
ALHS – Rohde 51 run (Loy pass) 6:43
PHS – Wendt 59 run (Kingston pass) 6:04
ALHS – Slingsby 27 run (Loy pass) 4:45
