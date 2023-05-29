Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY – Preparations for the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game hit high gear Monday as the players and coaches met with numerous Shrine children’s healthcare patients in the Beyond the Field Experience.

From one-handed shoe-tying contests to experience using prosthetics, the participants in Saturday’s game saw how their performances will benefit children less fortunate than themselves. A picnic followed with the players and the patients participating in several games for fun and interaction.

The game brings together 90 of the state’s top senior players for one last game before college. Kickoff at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Growing up as a player, then as a young coach, North head coach Michael Huffman of Bellevue West said he thought the Shrine Bowl was all about the game. But his experience as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach, led him to appreciate the game's other aspects, which was the purpose of Monday’s Beyond the Field Experience.

“I thought it was all about the game, but when you get to experience those type of visits, it changes your brain,” he said. “You have to understand why you’re here. … The football game is cool, but it’s not about the football game, it’s about the kids. And ultimately it’s about the ability to raise money so the kids and the families can have the procedures without the responsibility to pay.”

He took added pride as players on both teams became engaged with the speakers and demonstrations by Shrine Hospital patients.

“I think it changes the players’ perspective,” said Dave McDonald, outgoing Executive Director of the Shrine Bowl. "They come in knowing they’re going to play a football game and knowing it’s kind of all about them and the team and what they’re going to go through Saturday."

The Beyond the Field Experience locks in the Shrine Bowl's motto of "More Than a Game."

"They understand there are people less fortunate than themselves with their God-given abilities … and they learn that helping people is where you get your greatest joy in life," said McDonald, who is retiring after 10 years as the Shrine Bowl's Executive Director.

The Beyond the Field Experience replaces the Shrine Hospital visits the players used to take, flying to hospitals in St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis.

New care that requires shorter hospitalizations and privacy laws limited the players' exposure to patients and the expense, as well as a day away from preparation led the Shriners to create the Beyond the Field Experience.

It's something that has added to the experience for the players and the patients, as some players know the patients and the children know the players.

"It makes a bigger impact when they see the patients from their own communities out here interacting with them and learning about the care they receive in our Shriners Health Care System. It just makes a bigger impact," McDonald said. "And, to be able to see the looks on these patients’ faces as they get to interact with the players for the day, that’s really the biggest thing I’m going to take away and the best part of what I’ve done."