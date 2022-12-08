Bearcats' Treyvan Beckman has record-shattering season

KEARNEY — Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Treyven Beckman rewrote the record books at Kearney High.

In his first year starting for the Bearcats, the senior quarterback broke six school passing records and tied another.

“His name’s going to be all over that record board here at Kearney High School,” said KHS coach Brandon Cool. “I think the biggest thing is that he had a lot of guys to throw the ball to and got great protection with his offensive linemen. He was able to distribute the ball to multiple guys, had some huge gains and huge pass plays. That combined to break all of those school records.”

The single-season school records broken by Beckman include total offense (2,207 yards), passing yards (2,103), passing touchdowns (25) and completions (126).

Out of all 11-man teams in Nebraska, he ranked 11th in passing yards among quarterbacks.

He also broke single-game records in total offense (346 yards) and passing (329 yards), while tying the single-game passing touchdowns record with four.

Beckman was also one of the most accurate passers in the state, completing 127 of 194 passes (65.5%).

Due to Beckman’s record-breaking numbers this season, he has been named the Hub Territory 11-Man Player of the Year.

Beckman’s daily determination over the summer and constant work with quarterback coach Darren Van Winkle led to his quick success this season.

“I did a lot of field study and a lot of reps,” Beckman said. “From Game 1, I just got more confident every week. Just making the right read, not forcing anything and taking what the defense gave me. A lot of that just comes from film study, so you kind of know what they’re going to do before you go out there. I had a lot of guys around me that enabled me to have such a great year so it’s a credit to them too.”

One of Kearney High’s biggest victories of the season came in Week 4 at Bellevue West, where the Bearcats outscored the Thunderbirds 21-6 in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. Beckman triggered four touchdowns, with three coming through the air and one on the ground.

The win not only increased Beckman’s confidence, but it gave the coaching staff even more reason to trust him.

“He made fast improvements from week to week and game to game,” Cool said. “He knows where to put the football and had terrific confidence, especially after having a big game against Bellevue West. Whenever you have that type of guy throwing the ball or running your offense, we decided to turn him loose as the season got further and further along.”

Beckman and the Bearcats continued to embrace the underdog mentality as the season went on and even used it as motivation when going into big matchups.

“I enjoyed being the underdog most of the season and just embracing that role,” Beckman said. “We were scheduled to be a lot of teams’ senior nights and homecomings. Bellevue West, we were their homecoming, so to spoil that for them was a lot of fun.”

Not only has Beckman been a team leader on the field, but he’s shown his dedication in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA. While he has left a lasting legacy by breaking records, his leadership and character were the most impactful on the Bearcats’ success this year.

“He’s one of the main reasons why we were ... 7-3 and a playoff contender,” Cool said. “When he talks, he talks with purpose. He encourages guys, he’s been a leader in our hallway with our youth and in the classroom. When you have the whole package at your quarterback position, you’re usually going to have a lot of success.”

Beckman hopes to continue playing football in college. If that doesn’t work out, he is planning to go to Lincoln and major in construction management.