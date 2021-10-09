Back on Course: Kearney High ends losing streak with win over Lincoln High

KEARNEY — A homecoming night at Foster Field was the right medicine for the Kearney High football team to end its three-game losing streak.
The Bearcats picked up a 34-14 victory over Lincoln High on Friday night, earning their first district win and improving to 3-4 on the season. Lincoln falls to the same record as Kearney after the loss.
“I felt like our team played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders because their backs are against the walls,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said after the game. “When you can match your offense and defense together, usually good things happen.”
The Bearcats focused on their running option plays in the backfield with quarterback Riley Miller and Parker Wise each picking up 15 carries. Wise set the tone in the first half by punching in two rushing touchdowns and finished the night running for 88 yards.
As for the Links, they went through the air. Lincoln scored on their opening drive with Jareese Lott-Buzby connecting to Beni Ngoyi for a 33-yard touchdown. After that, the Links were shut down by Kearney’s defense due to the amount of pressure the front seven was applying.
The Bearcats put up a strong third quarter on both ends of the field. Kearney’s defense forced two fumbles, and the offense scored on each of those turnovers. The Miller duo of Riley and Kaden connected twice through the air, and Rian Green picked up the Bearcats’ third rushing touchdown of the night. Riley only threw nine passes but completed 66 percent. Kaden, who was sidelined during the Columbus game last week because of a knee injury, put up 100 yards in only four catches, of which half of them were touchdowns. Kearney led 34-7 entering the fourth quarter.
“That was key in the third quarter,” Cool said. “We had a couple of turnovers and that we capitalized on the turnovers was key, and we were able to finish the game on a high note.”
After Kearney put up 27 unanswered points, the Links responded with a Lott-Buzby rushing touchdown. Lott-Buzby completed 14 of his 21 passes for 252 yards and added 33 yards on the ground.
“Lincoln High is a good football team, and you have to get our opponents off track just a tad bit. We were able to do that,” Cool said. “They made some good plays and made some good third-down plays, but I think overall, our kids played hard tonight.”
Kearney will remain at home next Friday as they will take on Elkhorn South, who is coming off a 28-20 win over Gretna High School on Thursday.
It will be the first time Kearney and Elkhorn South squared off since the state semifinals last season, when the Storm won 10-3.