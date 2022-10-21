80-yard touchdowns spark Kearney High to 34-10 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK — Kearney High used big plays on offense and a stingy defense to bolt past Norfolk 34-10 Friday night in Norfolk.

The win caps off a successful regular season, for the Bearcats who will likely host a home playoff game at Foster Field next week.

"That was a huge football game for our team," Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. "That gives us momentum going into the playoffs and the opportunity to play at home and we'll work like crazy to turn our guys loose next Friday night."

The Bearcats used a pair of 80-yard touchdown passes to jump ahead in the first half.

Kearney led 6-3 early, after a short rushing touchdown and a missed extra point. Norfolk responded with a methodical drive ending in a field goal.

Then Kearney quarterback Treyven Beckman threw a short dump-off pass to Jack Dahlgren who spun, made the first tackler miss and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown.

Norfolk then started to move the ball again, but Kearney forced a punt that pinned the Bearcats at their own 3-yeard line.

"Sometimes you can't simulate what they do on the practice field," Cool said. "So our guys had to weather the storm on the first drive and I thought our kids settled in after that, getting key third-down stops and I tip the hat to our defensive coaches for getting the kids in the right spot."

However, the Bearcat offense picked up right where it left off, with Beckmen soon finding Zander Reuling behind the defense for another 80-yard touchdown, putting Kearney up 20-3.

"Those are huge, there's nothing better than getting on top of your opponent when you're playing away," Cool said. "Those were two fantastic catches and throws with great protection and that boosted us the rest of the half."

The Bearcat defense didn't let up, and held Norfolk to its own side of the field, giving the offense another 80-yard gap to the end zone.

This time, Kearney didn't get it all in one play. Moving the ball down the field a few yards at a time, the Bearcats milked what was left of the first-half clock.

With 1:35 remaining, Kearney dialed up its biggest shot of the drive, firing a 26-yard jump ball in the end zone to Karter Lee for a late touchdown.

That put Kearney firmly in control of the game, shifting the focus to a run-first game plan to drain the life from the rest of the game.

That focus was perfectly used on a third-quarter drive that squeezed over eight minutes off the game clock, ending in a goal-line pass to tight end Beau Skala for his first score of the season.

With the outcome already decided, Norfolk eked in its first touchdown with four minutes to go.

Kearney will take a 7-2 record into the playoffs. Over the season, Kearney showed great improvement, going from a 14-6 win in Week One, to scoring 80 points in its last two games.

"Our kids have really matured and grown offensively with the game experience," Cool said. "We try to keep the game as simple as we can and the progress has been unbelievable."