Errors plague Stars late in loss to GACC

HASTINGS — Just when the Kearney Catholic softball team had control of the outcome, errors haunted the Stars as they fell to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4-2 in the second round of the Class C State High School Softball Tournament.

The Bluejays advance to the winners’ bracket final and will face Bishop Neumann at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kearney Catholic will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Thursday morning’s Yutan/Mead vs. Cozad game.

KCHS and GACC were caught in a defensive struggle early on as it went scoreless in the first three innings. GACC had seven hits in those first three innings, but nothing out of it as the Stars’ defense stranded six runners on base.

The Stars got going in the top fourth with three hits and scored two runs off Bralen Biddlecome’s double and Lauren Marker’s single.

In the bottom fourth, the Bluejays picked up their first run Livia Hunke’s base hit, making it a one-run game.

The sixth inning became the Stars’ downfall as they allowed four errors and three runs, changing the pace of the game and putting Kearney Catholic on its heels.

A scoreless seventh deteremined the outcome.