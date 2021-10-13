Errors plague Stars late in loss to GACC

HASTINGS — Just when the Kearney Catholic softball team had control of the outcome, errors haunted the Stars as they fell to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4-2 in the second round of the Class C State High School Softball Tournament.
The Bluejays advance to the winners’ bracket final and will face Bishop Neumann at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kearney Catholic will play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Thursday morning’s Yutan/Mead vs. Cozad game.
KCHS and GACC were caught in a defensive struggle early on as it went scoreless in the first three innings. GACC had seven hits in those first three innings, but nothing out of it as the Stars’ defense stranded six runners on base.
The Stars got going in the top fourth with three hits and scored two runs off Bralen Biddlecome’s double and Lauren Marker’s single.
In the bottom fourth, the Bluejays picked up their first run Livia Hunke’s base hit, making it a one-run game.
The sixth inning became the Stars’ downfall as they allowed four errors and three runs, changing the pace of the game and putting Kearney Catholic on its heels.
A scoreless seventh deteremined the outcome.
Stars take down St. Cecilia in the opening round of state HASTINGS —The Kearney Catholic softball team couldn’t beat Hastings St. Cecilia during the regular season, but when it counted, the Stars came through.
The Stars outlasted the Hawkettes 6-4 in the opening round of the Class C State Softball Tournament Wednesday afternoon in at Hastings’ Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Kearney Catholic was quick to use the heavy winds to its advantage, putting up four runs off two hits in the first inning. After an RBI single from Carleigh Eurek, Lauren Marker hit a three-run homer.
They followed that up with another run when Alexis Keim’s RBI single, sent Krista Lee home.
The Bluehawks scored one run on a groundout during the second inning, then got hot in the bottom fourth, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Bailey Kissinger and Olivia Kvols that cut the Stars’ lead to one.
Errors and two double plays kept the Stars in putting more points on the board until an RBI bunt by Payton Schrimer plated one run in the top 5th. The Star’s defense ruled the final two innings and Kami Kaskie’s diving catch sealed the win.
Bralen Biddlecome went 4 for 4 at the plate and pitched three strikeouts for the Stars.
Kearney Catholic will play the winner of the Freeman-Guardian Angel Central Catholic game at 7 p.m. today.