Empty-net goals seal Storm’s win over Lancers

KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 4-1 on Military Appreciation Night Friday at the Viaero Center.

Kyle Aucoin, Gavin Brindley and Carter Mazur scored the Storm’s goals. Todd Scott recorded his fourth victory of the season in net.

The Storm now play four consecutive road games before hosting the Lincoln Stars on Dec. 31.

Aucoin scored his first goal of the season at 11:37 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Davis Burnside and Nick Portz. Minutes later, Brindley scored his first career USHL goal to give Tri-City a two-goal advantage. Brindley’s goal was assisted by Cole McWard and Guillaume Richard.

The only goal of the second period came off the stick of Omaha’s Alex Gaffney with 9 seconds remaining in the period.

Maxur wrapped up the scoring with two empty-net goals in the final five minutes of the third period. They were his third and fourth goals of the season.

The first goal was assisted by Hunter Strand and Todd Scott. The second by Strand.

Scott recorded 22 saves on 23 shots.