Elm Creek grinds out 40-31 win over Southern Valley

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek continued its winning ways to start the year, besting Southern Valley 40-31 Friday night.

The game was considerably slower paced than the 65-57 win over Shelton on Thursday, but showed the Buffaloes’ versatility during different game speeds.

“With the type of group we have we can win a game scoring 60-70,” Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. “But we can also win a game scoring 40, so that’s good. I was very happy with our defensive effort,”

The fatigue showed its face early in the first half, with plenty of Elm Creek 3-point shots falling short.

The first quarter ended with a score of just 7-3, signaling a defensive tilt to the game. Elm Creek scored the first seven points.

“There’s a couple of things that we didn’t do that we should’ve done a better job of,” Cavenee said. “We had an up-and-down game last night against a really good Shelton team and our legs were really short, so that’s something we need to work on,”

The pace picked up in the second quarter. Southern Valley trimmed the lead to one, slicing the score to 9-8 after a Rian Grove and-one basket.

Elm Creek answered, with a cut to basket from Nikk Brummels and a three-point swish from Drew Harbur jumping the lead up to 16-11.

Kamden Bose kept the game at one possession, with a spin move losing a defender to free up the two-point shot just before half, sending it into break at 16-13.

In the early portion of the third quarter, Southern Valley tied the game at 20, but Elm Creek jumped back with an 8-0 run, ending the third with a Beau Knapp jumper at the buzzer.

“I thought Beau Knapp did a great job at the end of the game,” Cavenee said. “He made a two, made some free throws that opened up the game,”

The difference stayed large throughout the fourth quarter, thanks to a big period at the free throw line, sending the Buffaloes home winners.

Carter Erickson led Elm Creek with 11 points, and Beau Knapp followed close behind with nine.

Seven Buffaloes scored in the game, with even more getting minutes to keep team stamina high on the second night of a back-to-back.

Elm Creek is next in action against Alma on Tuesday, hoping to keep its rotations fresh and improve from an impressive start.