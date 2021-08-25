Defenseman Mitch Miller returns to Storm after year away from the game

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm has added defenseman Mitchell Miller to its roster.

Miller last skated for the Storm during the 2019-2020 campaign. That season, he was named the USHL “Defenseman of the Week” four times and honored as an All-USHL First-Team selection.

Miller, 19, of Sylvania, Ohio returns to Tri-City after not playing competitive hockey during the 2020-2021 season. An off- ice incident he was involved in when he was 14 led to Miller being removed from the hockey team at the University of North Dakota last October. In addition, the Arizona Coyotes — who selected Miller in the 4th round of the 2020 NHL Draft — renounced their rights to him.

Miller scored eight goals and recorded 25 assists in 44 games for the Storm during the 2019-2020 regular season. He also represented the United States at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge. In addition, Miller represented Team USA at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge, where he and his teammates won a gold medal.