KEARNEY— In an offense vs. defense affair, both sides showed their potential at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's spring game.

Team Blue (defense) defeated Team Gold (offense) 33-30 on a cool, windy spring day.

Despite the less than stellar weather, a good amount of Loper faithful packed the bleachers for the first glimpse at new head coach Ryan Held's team.

While not much was revealed, the new offense did use a hurry-up tempo and a higher frequency of passing plays.

"Tempo is a weapon, we've got to use it to our advantage," UNK quarterback TJ Davis said.

"I love [passing], it's something that I haven't done a lot in my past and I'm just trying to open up that part of my game and show people I'm not just a running quarterback,"

The defense uses what it calls "chaos tempo", a system of getting quick play calls in and flying to the ball, giving players an opportunity to make plays.

That opportunity helped the defense claw its way to the win. Ten sacks, albeit just touch sacks with the no-contact quarterback rule, contributed 20 points for the Blue side.

The defense stopped the offense from scoring six times for 12 points, a lone three-and-out got three points and the play of the day was a Nolan Wetovick interception.

The former Cozad Haymaker's pick gave the Blue four points.

"The under coverage made it easy for me, because it made the quarterback have to elevate the ball a little higher," Wetovick said. "Just sitting in the middle of the field and I was like 'Woah, I might catch this' and that was a lot of fun."

The defense's win also was helped by kicking woes for the Lopers. The Gold team missed two field goals inside of 20 yards as well as doinking an extra point.

With the game deadlocked at 30, and under a minute to go, Held sent out the field goal unit for a do-or-die kick. Kyle Failing was off the line from 56 yards out, and the Gold team did not convert its ensuing Hail Mary attempt.

"I was disappointed because this was game. We need field goals, we need extra points," Held said. "You don't get to re-kick it. This generation is used to video games, hitting restart and all that, but we don't get to hit replay,"

"We need to make it, especially when we're not even rushing. The one at the end would have been good if it was down the middle."

The offense showed big play potential at several points in the game. The QB option remained a staple, with Davis and Fats Johnson Jr. leading drives down the field, with Fats in particular tallying 11 carries and a touchdown.

The two quarterbacks were on the field for the most dazzling play of the afternoon. Fats was lined up out wide, and ran a backwards route typical of a screen pass or double pass trick play. Davis faked the toss to Fats, and found Zorian Stanton wide open downfield for six.

"We did run the one trick play, but we'll have some more trick plays in the fall," Held said.

Jamaal Joseph also impressed with a 62-yard touchdown carry, showing great speed at the second level.

"This offense that we're in is something that definitely can not be stopped if we truly execute it," Davis said. "We definitely showed a glimpse of it today, that when we execute we'll be really good,"

While the Lopers will continue to look for talent in the portal, and bring in new signees, Held has loved the effort and work ethic he's seen in practice so far, and expressed the schemes are fun for the guys to play in.

He also re-emphasized his DDT: Disciplined, Detailed, Tough mentality, particularly the disciplined portion, as with MIAA referees in live game action, the team was scarcely penalized.

"We've talked about that all spring, we've talked about it this morning," Held said. "I told them to call it just like its an MIAA game, and for the most part its pretty crisp, so that was encouraging."

"Our attitude's been good. You can sense guys that aren't in it for the Lopers, and this group is in it for us. It doesn't garuantee you're going to win a game this fall, but I think there's a nice foundation that's been set,"

The Lopers will look to finish up strong in the spring and summer, before facing Central Oklahoma in the season opener on August 31.