David Jenner retires after 30 years on the mic

Jenner has worked with three different hosts for morning shows. Bichlmeier will be his last co-host.

Bichlmeier and Jenner have been working together for four years but have been friends for 10 years. The first day working together had a little twist to it.

“Our show had a unique start,” Bichlmeier said. “He was actually out of the country for his honeymoon, and our first show together was during the solar eclipse of 2017, which was ironic that it was our first day.”

The chemistry kept growing the more they got to know one another. Bichlmeier took things seriously when he first started in KGFW. Jenner taught Bichlmeier how to stay loose and not take things too seriously, or in Jenner’s terms, “flop with the mop.”

“When the microphone is turned off, he is completely down to earth,” Bichlmeier said. “He’s caring and loving and will do anything for everybody. There’s going to be some growing pains when he moves on. This is someone who I’ve been with for years now in the morning, and he’s going to be missed.”

Bichlemeier admires Jenner and he hopes to follow in his footsteps. He loves all the fun times they had together. He also mentioned how his friendship grew closer after the death of Jenner’s son.