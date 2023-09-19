KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team eased into its four-match home stand Monday night.

The Lopers rolled to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 win over Doane University at the UNK Health and Sports Center, getting contributions from 14 players during the one-sided match.

Doane, coached by former Lopers Jenna (Rouzee) entered the match with a 2-10 record. Sandwiched between a touch MIAA road swing to Washburn and Emporia State and a homestand that includes league opponents Central Oklahoma, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State, the match was meant to give the Lopers a reset.

"The match went about how you hoped it would go; probably not maybe as exciting for the fans ... but that's the kind coaches love," Squiers said.

A week after UNK packed the Health and Sports Center with 4,000 fans while playing on center court, the Lopers returned to the familiar horseshoe configuration at the north end of the arena and never skipped a beat.

"It served its purpose tonight in that we get some people on the floor again like Sydney Davis, who played well, Carly Purdy, and Emilee Lane, who has to continue to be part of what we're doing," UNK coach Rick Squiers said. "So it was an opportunity for them to be out there. i thought they played well as did a few other players."

Davis, a freshman from Dannebrog, had seven kills and hit .636. Purdy, a freshman from North Platte, logged five kills and Lane, a sophomore from Hays, Kansas, scored eight kills.

As a team, the Lopers shredded Doane with 51 kills, hitting .388. The Tigers had 25 kills and hit .095.

Taylor Sluka, a junior from Lincoln, led Doane with eight kills.

Graduate transfer Jaden Ferguson led the way for UNK with 10 kills. She didn't have any attack errors, hitting .588 with two blocks as her role on the team continues to grow. She leads the team in kills, total attacks, blocks and points.

"We keep figuring out more things she can do for you. It's really nice to have a player like that on the floor. She's really settled in and become a huge part of what we do," Squiers said.

With the win, UNK improved to 11-1. The Lopers trail Washburn (7-0, 2-0), Central Oklahoma (11-1, 2-0) and Central Missouri (5-4, 2-0) in the MIAA standings after the first weekend of league play. With the Lopers playing Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday, the top tier of the conference will be defined. With a loss to Washburn on their record, the Lopers need a win over the Bronchos.

"They have everybody back from last year," Squiers said. "They were a young, highly-talented group last year and now they're back with experience.

"They're the real deal. If I'm in the process of picking teams, other than us, it's UCO and Washburn as far as talent goes for how high the ceiling is."

Pittsburg State (5-5, 1-1) takes on the Lopers at 6 p.m. Friday. Fort Hays State (6-5, 0-2) wraps up the homestand on Tuesday.