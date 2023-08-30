LINCOLN — Now what?

Players from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wayne State College couldn't hide their excitement, win or lose, after Wednesday's Volleyball Day in Nebraska exhibition match.

They had played before what was undoubtedly the largest crowd ever to attend a Division II volleyball game, playing on center court — actually the only court ever — on the floor of Lincoln's Memorial Stadium. Starting from a less-than-half-filled stadium to a rapidly nearing capacity crowd of more than 90,000.

Coaches signed autographs. Players took selfies with the crowd in the background to document their once-in-a-lifetime experience.

They stayed to catch part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers' match with UNO, but then they had to return to their business. Both teams departed to make preparations for the start of their regular season. For UNK, a fling to Salt Lake City. For the Wildcats, a tournament in California. There they won't be playing in front of 20- to 40-thousand fans, more like 20-40.

Will there be a letdown?

UNK coach Rick Squiers said he has been concerned about that since the special event came on the radar.

"You have something like this that is so unique and special, and you look to it to be a big part of your season, but your season hasn't really started," Squiers said. "And the teams we play this weekend couldn't care less if we were here playing outdoors in a giant stadium in one of the most unique sporting events of all time. They're just going to try to beat us.

"We're going to have to find a way to get our minds back into the mode of playing volleyball and trying to get some wins on the board."

UNK plays Oklahoma Christian and Texas Women's University on Friday, then St. Martins and Westminster on Saturday.