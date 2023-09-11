COLORADO SPRINGS – The 10th-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team moved to 9-0 after winning four weekend matches at Colorado Springs.

The 10th-ranked Lopers defeated St. Martin’s (Wash.) 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 and Colorado-Colorado Springs 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 on Saturday, then beat Western Colorado 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 and Western Oregon 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 on Saturday.

To beat the Saints (5-3) for a second time this fall, UNK hit .417, tallied 10 blocks and served up nine aces. Senior outside Emersen Cyza (12 kills, .346 pct.) and right-side Jaden Ferguson (10 kills, .450 pct.) paced the offense.

Freshman middle Mia Berg and sophomore setter Peyton Neff had six block assists with sophomore middle Abby Rose supplied four stuffs.

Against Colorado-Colorado Springs (2-6), UNK hit .323, had eight blocks and was plus-three in the serve game. Asha Regier had 13 kills and hit .478 while Ferguson hit .400 with 10 10 kills. Neff delivered 34 assists, eight digs, two kills and two blocks.

Against former Western Colorado (2-3), the Lopers hit an even .400 while recording eight blocks and six ace serves. UNK trailed just once in the match as Ferguson (10 kills, .474 pct.), Asha Regier (eight kills, .389 pct.) and Rose (eight kills, .636 pct.) powered the offense. Neff finished with 35 assists, five digs, four kills and four aces.

Regier had two solo blocks and Rose totaled three blocks.

Regier (13 kills, .591 pct.) and Ferguson (eight kills, .571 pct.) remained on fire against the Western Oregon (5-2). UNK out-hit the Wolves .346-.111 and had another eight blocks.

Cyza had nine kills and Rose had seven kills, three blocks and hit .357. Redshirt junior Lauren Taubenheim was at libero and had 13 digs, three assists and a .929 serve receive pct.

Cyza and Ferguson represented UNK on the all-tournament team after averaging more than three kills per set

Their road swing continues this week with MIAA battles vs. No. 17 Washburn (6-1) and Emporia State (6-2).