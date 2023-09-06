KEARNEY — Rick Squiers didn't coach the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team when fans of the Lopers set an NCAA Division II regular-season attendance record.

Drawn by the opportunity to do the Macarena, 3,250 fans came to watch the Lopers play the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

That attendance record stood until last November when Alaska-Anchorage drew 3,888 for a match with Central Washington.

Squiers said he has always been aware of the attendance record and didn't know it had been broken until he saw an article about the Alaska-Anchorage game.

"Even in reading the article, it peeved me a little that they didn't credit UNK for having the record. It said Nebraska-Omaha had the record. I said, 'We gotta fix this,'" Squiers said.

Consider it fixed.

Wednesday night, one week after the Lopers participated in Volleyball Night in Nebraska, which set a new world attendance record for a women's sporting event, the Lopers played their home opener before 4,003 fans in a three-set win over Peru State.

"Loper Nation, hats off to them for being competitive enough to say, 'we want to be No. 1,'" Squiers

Squiers was on the bench when UNK set postseason attendance records in 2005, drawing 5,025 for the national championship match with Grand Valley State. As Wednesday night's game approached, Squiers wasn't sure 4,000 fans was possible.

"I normally stay in my office until 10 or 15 minutes before game time," he said. "But about three or four times I went and peaked in the side door ... and I saw a good line going outside. ... Once we got to game time, I thought we might be in pretty good shape."

Considering that it is early in the season, it was UNK's home opener, and UNK faced team that isn't a big rival, the record was in doubt.

"You're asking a lot to get 4,000 to come to a home opener in Division II volleyball," Squiers said. "Loper Nation, hats off to them for being competitive enough to say, 'We want to be No. 1.'"

On the court, UNK (5-0) had little trouble dispatching the Bobcats in the first set, finishing on a 22-5 run to claim a 25-10 win. The Lopers also took charge of the second set in the early stages before Squiers went deep into the bench. By the end of the 25-17 win, 18 Lopers had seen action.

The fresh faces played the early stages of the third set before Peru State grabbed an 18-13 lead. Then UNK's starters began to re-appear. The Lopers tied the score at 19 before finishing off the victory 25-20.

Emilee Lane and Lauren Vandenberg led the Lopers with seven kills apiece. Freshman Carly Purdy added six kills and Jensen Rowse delivered three ace serves.

UNK hit .239 for the match with 45 kills to the Bobcats' 20. Peru State also had 20 attack errors to finishe with a .000 hitting percentage.

"With the season just being five games in, it feels like we've done some amazing things already and we still have most of it left. They've been some really interesting, lasting experiences our student-athletes will remember for a long, long time," Squiers said.

UNK is back on the road this weekend, playing in a tournament in Colorado Springs.