UNK's Malcom wins D2's Most Dominant title

KEARNEY — Five members of the national championship University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team are on the 2021-22 NCAA awards list for dominance.

The NCAA recognizes leaders in Division I, II and III in the categories of Most Dominant, Falls and Technical Falls.

The Most Dominant standings are calculated by adding the total number of team points awarded through match results and dividing that number by the total number of matches wrestled. Wrestlers need a minimum of 17 matches and must qualify for the national tournament to win the award.

Points per match are awarded as follows:

- Fall, forfeit, injury default or DQ 6 points (-6 points for a loss)

- Tech falls 5 points (-5 points for a loss)

- Major decision 4 points (-4 points for a loss)

- Decision 3 points (-3 points for a loss)

For results to be counted for these awards, they must come against opponents in the same NCAA division. Ties in the falls and tech falls categories are broken based on the aggregate time

UNK super senior Matt Malcom won his second national championship to complete a 24-0 season vs. NCAA Division II competition at 165 pounds. He earned the Division award for Most Dominant with a 4.63 average.

In falls, redshirt sophomore Lee Herrington ranked 16th in D2 with eight in 24 minutes, 47 seconds. The leader was Nicholas Mason of Tiffin (Ohio) with 17 in 52:56.

Four Lopers finished among the best in technical falls with redshirt junior Austin Eldredge finishing in first place. Malcom was second, redshirt sophomore Nick James 10th and super senior Josh Portillo 4th.

Eldredge had an NCAA-best 16 tech falls in 51:49 with Malcom second in D2 with 13 in 54:14. James totaled five in 19:48 with Portillo’s five taking 24:15.

UNK won its fourth national team title on March 12 in St. Louis, scoring a program-record 127 points.