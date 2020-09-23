With games on the schedule, UNK practice takes on new meaning

KEARNEY — Excitement permeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney football practice Tuesday afternoon.
Only a few hours earlier, coach Josh Lynn gave the more than 120 players of this year’s Loper team the news they hoped to hear.
UNK will play football this fall.
“Look at the energy out here at practice today,” Lynn said as Tuesday’s practice wrapped up with players running wind sprints amid smiles and happy talk. “It’s not that we haven’t had good practices before this, however, today, I mean guys are flying around. … They’re going after each other. The energy was outstanding today.”
Tuesday was the Lopers’ fourth practice of the fall and the first where they have a date and an opponent in mind.
MIAA members University of Nebraska at Kearney, Missouri Western and Pittsburg State forged an alliance to play a few games this fall. The scheduling alliance was created following the cancellation of the football season by the MIAA and the NCAA Division II fall championships by the Division II Presidents Council. It creates an avenue for the Griffons, Lopers and Gorillas to play a limited number of games while keeping the health and safety of their student-athletes, coaches and fans a priority.
The three teams will play each other and the Lopers picked up games against Chadron State and South Dakota School of Mines from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which also are playing abbreviated schedules.
“This gives our football student-athletes an opportunity to compete in a few contests this fall. Our students and coaches are better off engaging in activities together,” UNK athletics director Marc Bauer said via a news release. “Studies demonstrate that participation in sports has many significant benefits, such as improved academic achievement, high energy levels and a focused mindset. We want to provide the best possible experience and opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed and do it safely.”
The first game for the Lopers is Oct. 31 on the road against Pittsburg State. The Lopers then return home to play Chadron State on Nov. 7.
Fans will be allowed to attend UNK games with more information and policies to be announced later.
All UNK games will be broadcast live on KRVN 880 AM and can be watched via Blue Frame or a similar service, with pricing and details to be determined.
Lynn cautioned that “we still have to get there yet,” because UNK and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA rules. UNK Athletics also has a daily COVID screening process that has taken place since June 1.
Even though it’s not a full season, the Lopers will take what they can get.
“We came off a pretty good season. … We had good momentum. Then all of this hits and we kind of took a step back,” Lynn said. “This really helps moving this thing forward. These four games are huge. We have to use them to develop kids and get the needed experience to move forward into next season.”
With the fall games, UNK will not play football in the spring, instead, using it as a normal spring to prepare for the fall of 2021.
The alliance among MIAA member schools in football also allows MIAA cross country teams to run in several meets this fall. That schedule for the Lopers lists three meets: The Bethel (Kan.) College Invitational on Oct. 9, the MIAA League Meet Oct. 24 or 31 and the D2 National Invitational Nov. 14 at Lubbock, Texas.
Later this fall the MIAA league office will announce spring schedules for volleyball and soccer. Those sports will play a conference schedule followed by an MIAA Championship tournament.
“Although we are still pursuing and working closely with campus health to manage the challenges to mitigate COVID, our campus leadership and their unwavering support and commitment to the health and well-being of our student-athletes have been tremendous,” Bauer said in the release. “We know our circumstances have not been easy for anyone, and we are taking this opportunity seriously.
“The alliance we have built with AD Jim Johnson of Pittsburg State and AD Josh Looney of Missouri Western State shows that we are making small strides and working together to get back to some sense of normalcy for everyone.”
UNK went 7-5 last fall, winning the Mineral Bowl in December. Among the returners are 2020 MIAA Freshman of the Year TJ Davis (quarterback) and 2019 all-conference selections Dayton Sealey (running back), Corey Hoelck (left tackle) and Kooper Reece (right tackle). The current roster of 124 players features 18 seniors and 18 juniors.
