With games on the schedule, UNK practice takes on new meaning

“This gives our football student-athletes an opportunity to compete in a few contests this fall. Our students and coaches are better off engaging in activities together,” UNK athletics director Marc Bauer said via a news release. “Studies demonstrate that participation in sports has many significant benefits, such as improved academic achievement, high energy levels and a focused mindset. We want to provide the best possible experience and opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed and do it safely.”

The first game for the Lopers is Oct. 31 on the road against Pittsburg State. The Lopers then return home to play Chadron State on Nov. 7.

Fans will be allowed to attend UNK games with more information and policies to be announced later.

All UNK games will be broadcast live on KRVN 880 AM and can be watched via Blue Frame or a similar service, with pricing and details to be determined.

Lynn cautioned that “we still have to get there yet,” because UNK and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, per NCAA rules. UNK Athletics also has a daily COVID screening process that has taken place since June 1.

Even though it’s not a full season, the Lopers will take what they can get.