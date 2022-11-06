West Texas A&M rallies to edge Lopers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Texas A&M redshirt sophomore guard Karley Motschenbacher scored a game-high 21 points and the No. 6 Lady Buffs had a plus-14 rebounding margin to rally past No. 38 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 59-53, Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The game was part of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Municipal Auditorium.

West Texas A&M tallied the game's first bucket but UNK scored the next 13 points and built up leads of 21-7, 31-20 and 40-33. A 2022 Elite Eight squad that won 26 games last season, West Texas A&M hung around but trailed 52-49 with 4:49 left to play after a left wing three from South Dakota senior Klaire Kirsch.

After going 12 of 28 from behind the arc on Saturday, the Lopers were 4 of 22 shooting 3-pointers against the Buffs.

The Lopers had a chance to push the lead to six but a three misfired and West Texas responded with an 11-1 closing run.

UNK missed its last seven field goals with the Lady Buffs grabbing its first lead since 2-0 when a jump shot from the free-throw line by Lauren Taylor hit the back iron, popped up and went down through the net.

Six-foot post Braylyn Dollar scored the next three points on a free throw and a field goal, giving West Texas a 57-52 lead with 18 seconds left.

The bigger Lady Buffs had a 46-32 advantage on the glass that included 13 offensive rebounds that led to nine second-chance points.

Motschenbacher had a double double, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with her 21 points. The Minnesota State-Moorhead transfer scored 17 in the second half.

Kirsch led the Lopers with 12 points and forward Elisa Backes added 10 points.

UNK hosts Minnesota-Crookston on Friday and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.