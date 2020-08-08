KEARNEY — The sting of rejection hasn’t faded.
Forty wins. One loss. And a thumb of the nose from the NCAA selection committee.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team gathered in the conference room of the brand-spankin’ new Health and Sports Center where they had put together the best season in school history up to that point. There, they waited to hear if they would be selected for the 1990 NCAA Tournament.
“Coach (Rosella) Meier and (Athletic Director Dick Beechner) came in and said, ‘Here’s the decision. You’re not in it,” said Amy (Anderson) Wenstrom, the Lopers’ 6-foot, 2-inch middle blocker. “I think we all went out for drinks.”
Those drinks may have been watered down by tears.
“Just lots of tears. It was just heartbreaking. I know there were a couple people that were really mad. I was in tears. All the starters were in tears, I know that,” Wenstrom said.
Today, things might have been different. During the last 30 years the Division II national tournament has doubled in size, opening the door for more teams, but in 1990, the Lopers had a few strikes against them.
UNK was in its first year in the NCAA after making the jump from the NAIA. The Lopers’ schedule reflected the change with the majority of the matches against NAIA foes. In addition, UNK was not affiliated with a conference and therefore had no voice on the committee, which selected four North Central Conference teams to compete in the regional tournament.
Wenstrom, who had been an NAIA All-American honorable mention as a junior, was named to the all-region team after setting a single-season UNK record for solo blocks. It was one of the few acts of respect given to the Lopers.
Wenstrom believes she got something more important than any honors out of her time with the Lopers.
“Managing people. I think you learn that when you’re working with a team in sports,” she said.
Except for a few years when she took time off to raise her children, Wenstrom has been managing people since she left UNK. She currently lives in Farmington, Minnesota, where she is the Director of Operations for Stauer, a jewelry and gift-ware e-commerce company whose tag line is, “Afford the extraordinary.” The company ships half a million items every year and Wenstrom is deeply involved in that. She has been with the company for 13 years and oversees 75 employees.
“The biggest thing I got out of athletics was teamwork and the ability ... to always have the drive to achieve the next level,” she said.
However, she couldn’t pass that athletic experience on to her children — 25-year-old Julia and 22-year-old Thomas. Julia, who graduated from Gustavus Adolphus University, dabbled in competitive dance while Thomas is “still trying to figure his life out,” his mother said. But neither found a spot on an athletic team.
They did inherit their mother’s height. Thomas is 6-7. Julia is 6-1. And when they’re together, they often get asked if they played basketball.
“I tried it all. I shoved (athletics) down their throats. ... It wasn’t worth the stress of making them,” she said. “My mom used to say, it skips a generation because my parents didn’t do anything, either.”
Wenstrom’s athletic skills almost were overlooked. She said she was small as a high school freshman and only 5-11 her senior year at Tekamah-Herman High School. And her skills needed some work. She was excited when Meier said she could walk on with the Lopers.
“I had good agility and I knew I really wanted to continue to play,” she said. “I would not have gotten to play college ball if it was today. ... That was before club days. There was no such thing as development until you played high school. I was average at best when I walked on.”
Her desire to keep playing got a lift when she experienced a late growth spurt, arriving in Kearney standing 6-2. She joined a team that was senior dominated that year and she didn’t make the travel roster as a freshman.
Improvement came quickly and by her junior season, she was a dominating hitter and blocker. Then her career took a detour as she contracted Guillain-Barre syndrome, an affliction of the nervous system that causes weakness, numbness and paralysis, which usually is temporary.
“My dad came and picked me up from school after my last final. He drove me home ... and directly to the hospital. Luckily the doctor in the ER had seen Guillain-Barre before and he said, ‘You either have MS or Guillain-Barre.’ I don’t think I really wanted either,” Wenstrom said.
She spent the next six weeks in the hospital and took a medical redshirt in 1989 as she recovered from the effects of the disease.
“It drove me to be a better player,” she said. “I increased my strength.”
Mental strength wasn’t as easy to rebuild while she was on the sidelines “because you’re so used to being on top and being able to go, go, go and drive. This was like, ‘Nope, you’re not going anywhere,’” she said.
By the fall of 1990, her recovery was complete, and she was on top of her game.
“I think I got better every year because I was smarter every year. You develop the ability to play smarter and not necessarily harder. You develop the ability to read teams better and players better,” she said.
The result was historical. The Lopers had a great year and developed a following that the team maintains today.
“It was an amazing high. That was a team. Every person on that team had to be there to make it achievable,” she said.
Wenstrom graduated that December, but her athletic career with the Lopers wasn’t over. Two post players on the women’s basketball team had suffered season-ending knee injuries. Needing someone to fill the void, women’s basketball coach Dan Wurtz turned to Wenstrom.
“They gave me a scholarship to play basketball and I took hours toward a master’s degree that I didn’t finish,” she said. “It was December, what are you going to do?”
She found the physical play of college basketball a little different than volleyball.
“It made me realize I was really glad I never played it for four years. ... I always tell people I was tall, I was not big,” she said.
Wenstrom was inducted into the UNK Hall of Fame in 2004. She admits that was the last time she visited Kearney. And, when it comes to volleyball, she hasn’t kept a close watch on the Lopers but does pay attention to the University of Minnesota and the University of Nebraska. However, she did take a little pride in the Lopers’ runner-up finish last year.
“I loved my time in Kearney,” Wenstrom said. “I loved my time as a Loper. No, I don’t follow them anymore but I feel I got to help pave the way for them. ... At least they got to try it.”
@HubSports_Buck