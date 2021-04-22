Website Names UNK's Carrie Eighmey NCAA Division II Coach of the Year

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Carrie Eighmey has been selected as the winner of the NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year.

The other finalists included Amy Eagan of Drury, Mo.; Tianni Kelly of Charleston, W.V.; and Steve Gomez of Lubbock Christian (Texas).

During the last six years Eighmey and her staff have rebuilt the Loper program, finishing 23-4 (19-3 MIAA) in 2020-21.

UNK won the conference tournament championship and made its third NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Prior to the arrival of Eighmey, the Lopers had a total of 58 wins over six years. Since she has taken over the program, UNK has recorded 113 wins, finished in the top eight in the MIAA every year, and she became the first female head coach to win the MIAA tourney in 23 years.

Eighmey has brought the program back to being nationally and regionally ranked. The Lopers’ had all five starters earn All-MIAA honors in 2019-20 and the Lopers started this season with a 12-game win streak.

UNK has won 49 of its last 59 games.