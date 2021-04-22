 Skip to main content
Website Names UNK's Carrie Eighmey NCAA Division II Coach of the Year
Carrie Eighmey

University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey twirls the net after the Lopers defeated Fort Hays State to win the MIAA Tournament Championship at Hays, Kan. Eighmey has been named the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year by World Exposure Report.

 BUck Mahoney

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Carrie Eighmey has been selected as the winner of the NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year.

The other finalists included Amy Eagan of Drury, Mo.; Tianni Kelly of Charleston, W.V.; and Steve Gomez of Lubbock Christian (Texas).

During the last six years Eighmey and her staff have rebuilt the Loper program, finishing 23-4 (19-3 MIAA) in 2020-21.

UNK won the conference tournament championship and made its third NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Prior to the arrival of Eighmey, the Lopers had a total of 58 wins over six years. Since she has taken over the program, UNK has recorded 113 wins, finished in the top eight in the MIAA every year, and she became the first female head coach to win the MIAA tourney in 23 years.

Eighmey has brought the program back to being nationally and regionally ranked. The Lopers’ had all five starters earn All-MIAA honors in 2019-20 and the Lopers started this season with a 12-game win streak.

UNK has won 49 of its last 59 games.

In eight years as a college head coach Eighmey has a 181-92 record. She picked up career win 150 on Jan. 23, 2020, at Northwest Missouri State and has had five 20-win seasons.

Prior to coming to UNK, the Edgar product spent three years at Hastings College, taking the Broncos to the NAIA Final Four her last year there.

UNK finished the year ranked ninth in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 poll and will return the majority of its roster.

