Washburn's edge over Lopers continues as Ichabods win MIAA Tourney title

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle hitter Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sitting on the NCAA Tournament bubble to start the week, the fifth-seeded Ichabods (24-7) received the MIAA's automatic berth by knocking off fourth-seeded Central Oklahoma, top-seeded Northwest Missouri and the second-seeded Lopers.

Beating UNK for a third time this fall, the Ichabods won the match by closing the third set on a 6-0 run. A Loper service error and unforced attack miscue made it 22-21. Broadie and Stevenson recorded kills, Stevenson was in on a block assist with another Loper unforced attack error finished off the set, giving Washburn a 2-1 lead..

Washburn controlled the fourth set, getting out to leads of 11-7, 14-9 and 17-13. On the night, the Ichabods out-hit UNK .260-.181 and had 11 more kills.

Broadie hit .359 with four blocks. Senior middle Hallie Meister had eight block assists with Stevenson at three. She also hit .326.

UNK was led by senior outside Emersen Cyza with 18 kills and senior middle Bailee Sterling with 10 kills and four blocks. Sophomore outside Asha Regier netted 13 kills.

The NCAA Tournament field will be revealed at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, at www.ncaa.com.