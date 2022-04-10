Washburn sweeps doubleheader with Lopers Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Washburn Ichabods ran their win streak to 12 in a row after taking a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park.

Sophomore right hander Jaycee Ginter led the way as she picked up her 21st win and second save of the year. She tossed a one-hit complete game to start the day, fanning 10 and walking none. That marked her 16th complete game and fourth shutout of 2022.

For an encore, Ginter worked the final two innings of the nightcap, getting out of a seventh-inning jam to move her ERA to 1.73. For the season, she has 217 strikeouts to just 46 walks.

Ginter, a left handed batter, helped herself in the second game as she hit a two-run homer to dead center in the third. That staked the Ichabods (32-11, 14-2 MIAA) to a 3-0 lead. The inning started with a wind-aided infield single.

UNK senior right fielder Carlee Liesch was 2 for 4 with an RBI-single to right-center in the bottom of the inning and then sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube started the fourth with a deep home run to left, her first home run of the year.

Washburn used a double and an infield single to get that run back in the fifth with Ginter entering in the bottom of the sixth.

She struck out the side but UNK’s Abbie Vodicka, who was 2 for 3, started the seventh with a single and then Sydney Thomason smacked a two-out triple to center.

After Hailey Schaneman drew a walk, Ginter got a pop up to right to end the threat and game.

UNK sophomore righty Stacy Bott threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with UNK (19-17, 9-5) out-hitting Washburn, 8-7, but stranding eight.

In the first game, Washburn scored solo runs in the second and fourth innings, three in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Junior center fielder Kimi Patterson went 4 for 4 with two RBIs.