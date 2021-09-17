Washburn scary foe for No. 23 Lopers

The Ichabods haven’t lost a step on offense this year. They lit up Lincoln for 76 points before beating Central Missouri 29-10 in Game 2, which was a Thursday night game, giving them extra time to focus on UNK.

They may have had to make some adjustments after watching UNK against Pittsburg State. Davis had his best game as a passer, completing 11 of 17 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The effective passing game is something Lynn knows the Lopers have to show to open the doors for the triple-option running attack. Pittsburg State loaded the box, daring UNK to throw. It’s a defensive scheme Lynn expects to see often.

“If we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing, that’s what team should be doing to us. And, I hope they do,” he said. “We need to be able to throw the ball and throw the ball effectively. If they’re going to give us the pass, we have to be able to throw the ball.”

Going along with the solid passing performance by the offense, the UNK defense answered the call with three interceptions against the Gorillas and against one of the top quarterbacks in the MIAA, Mak Sexton.

They’ll face another top quarterback in Washburn’s Mitch Schurig and Lynn said the pass defense starts up front.