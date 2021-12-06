Washburn makes game-winning move for a 79-77 victory over UNK men's basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. — Sophomore guard Connor Deffebaugh hit a running layup Saturday with 2.4 seconds left to give Washburn a 79-77 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
It is the fourth time in the last 10 games that a UNK opponent has made a game-winner with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“It’s a tough one to take. I thought we played well enough to win it but hats off to them. Their kids stepped up and made a few more plays than ours did. That’s how you end up losing one like this,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We played rock-solid for about 35 minutes. We had a stretch midway through the second half where we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. That made it hard on us and forced us to do something special to come back.”
Both teams shot 50% from the field. UNK (3-4, 0-2 MIAA) made 31 of 62 shots and Washburn (4-4, 1-1) was 30 of 60.
Loper point guard David Simental capped a 6-0 Loper run when he hit a corner three with 28 seconds left, tying the game. Deffebaugh answered to finish with a team-best 19 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Michael Keegan had 18 points for the Ichabods.
Simental scored a game-high 21 points for the Lopers with Darrian Nebeker adding 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Austin Luger added 12 points.