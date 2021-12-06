Washburn makes game-winning move for a 79-77 victory over UNK men's basketball

“It’s a tough one to take. I thought we played well enough to win it but hats off to them. Their kids stepped up and made a few more plays than ours did. That’s how you end up losing one like this,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We played rock-solid for about 35 minutes. We had a stretch midway through the second half where we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be. That made it hard on us and forced us to do something special to come back.”