Washburn fires on all cylinders to upset No. 1-ranked Lopers

Jones also had 16 digs, second on the team to Lindsay Nottleman, who had 22. Setter Maddie Squiers was next in line with 13, a number that cut into her assists.

Her sister, Anna, led UNK with 13 kills and five blocks while her reflective middle hitter, Bailee Sterling, had 11 kills. Outside hitter Emerson Cyza had 10 kills.

Washburn had four hitters with 13 or more kills and always seemed to be in system.

“They have too much firepower to let them run whatever they want to,” Rick Squiers said. “

Meanwhile, the Lopers spent most of the night scrambling, unable to run what they wanted to.

“It’s that age-old volleyball issue: If you can’t be in system and run whatever you want, then you’re throwing a lot of balls to the outside and we just couldn’t score out there, consistently,” Squiers said.

Cyza had some success, which Squiers credited to her experience playing at Wyoming. Freshman Asha Regier had five kills and hit a negative .073.

“We made it tough on Asha by throwing balls out to her when that was the only option we had so they hat two blockers and they play good defense and that was an issue all night long,” Squiers said.

UNK will have a chance to regroup Monday when the Lopers host Hastings College for a 5:30 p.m. game at the Health and Sports Center.