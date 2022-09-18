Wasbhurn claims 2-1 win over Lopers

KEARNEY — Caralee Legg drilled a 23-yard kick into the back of the net — the third straight game where the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team scored — but it wasn't enough.

Washburn University scored two goals in the first 18 minutes then held on for a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon at UNK's Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

A week earlier, Washburn defeated the Lopers 1-0 in a non-conference game, but this time, it was the conference opener for both teams.

Sophomore Khloe Schuckman got the Ichabods on the board, scoring 12 minutes, 20 seconds into the game. Six minutes later, senior Jaedyn Johnson's free kick from the left side, about 28 yards out, stayed under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead.

UNK coach Rob Breton said Washburn came out in a different alignment than the week before, causing the Lopers some early issues. Those were cleaned up at halftime and UNK became the aggressor in the second half.

"The girls started off with strong intensity and then didn't let off the gas," Breton said. "The first half for some reason when we came out, things weren't clicking at first and it's part of the rebuild of the program and the identity.

"When things are going wrong, don't go back to what hasn't worked in the past. Stick to the plan, commit more to the plan and push forward through it more."

The Lopers got on the board when Legg banged one home from about 22 yards out. In a scramble situation deep in the Washburn third, Legg got possession, dribbled up and found the upper right corner of the net for her first career goal and fourth career point.

"That was a great shot from a senior who has really put in the time and effort," Breton said. "We're getting there, piece by piece."

Freshman Emma Middleton, who had a team-high three shots, had a chance to tie things up a few minutes later but was tackled in the box.

In a battle of Lincoln goalies, Washburn senior Raegan Wells stopped two shots to earn the win and UNK sophomore Mackenzie Smith stopped a penalty kick in the first half as part of an eight-save day.

"The second half, they just finally decided there's no reason that we can't compete with this team. So let's go compete," Breton said.

Friday night, UNK (0-7-1) lost to Emporia State 4-1 but led briefly for the first time since xxxxxx.

Hornet senior All-American Mackenzie Dimarco recorded a hat trick in the second half, giving her 43 goals in 50 career games. Dimarco tallied goals in the 50th, 59th and 71st minutes.

UNK grabbed the lead rougly 14 minutes into the game when Middleton took a pass from senior Isabella Wiston to score her first collegiate goal.

The Hornets countered less than a minute later when senior Hannah Woolery tallied her fourth goal of the fall.