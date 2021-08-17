Veterans lead UNK cross country team

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams reported to fall camp Monday in preparation for a season that starts at home Sept. 3.

Head coach Brady Bonsall has two veteran teams that will host the MIAA Championships this fall. UNK was supposed to be the host last October but the official cross country season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The MIAA meet will be Oct. 23 at the Kearney Country Club. UNK previously hosted the NCAA Central Regional in 2017 and 2008.

The Lopers were among several schools from around the country to run in a few meets in 2020, including the Division II National Invitational at Texas.

The Loper men won two meets in the shortened season and placed fifth at the National Invitational. Juniata junior Justin Vrooman earned “All-Meet” honors with a 14th-place finish while junior Cole Willis out of Kearney High and redshirt sophomore Ty Masco of Milford scored team points.

Earlier in the year, Ainsworth sophomore Ben Arens finished second at the Newman Team Championships.

McCool Junction junior Luke Stuckey was a 2019 All-Region qualifier. Gonzaga transfer Myles Bach (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) is one of seven newcomers.