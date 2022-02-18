Veteran coach takes over UNK soccer

KEARNEY — Neil Piper, head women’s soccer coach at Texas A&M-Commerce the past 24 years, was introduced Thursday as the new head coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Piper, who officially begins March 1, was selected from 65 applicants and 10 finalists, according to UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer.

Bauer said the search committee’s criteria included strong character and integrity, a teacher of the game, an understanding of recruiting in Nebraska and the Midwest, an experienced leader and the skills to build a program with a strong culture.

“Following Neil’s visit to Kearney our committee members made it clear to me that he has the knowledge, the drive and the leadership skills to take this program to new and greater heights,” Bauer said.

Piper comes to Kearney as Texas A&M-Commerce transitions to Division I. He compiled a 271-154-40 (.626) record with the Lions, winning four Lone Star Conference regular-season titles, four LSC Tournament titles and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament eight times, reaching the Elite Eight in 1999.

“A&M-Commerce was great for me. I was there 24 years and the last couple years, this change is going to be made and they’re heading to Division I and I think it was just the right time to leave,” Piper said. “One of the first jobs I looked at was actually this one.”

His teams won at least 10 games 16 times and had 21 winning seasons. Six of his players earned All-American honors.

“I am familiar with the MIAA. They were in our South Central Region for a few years ... so I know what I’m getting into,” Piper said. “For me, playing-wise, I’m just offensive minded. I really cherish set pieces. I think that’s where a lot of goals come from and we’re going to make the game chaotic for our opponents.”

He said he plans to build a team that puts pressure on the opponents and build confidence on the team.

“We will play a way that gets us some chances. We’ll get some wins,” he said.

A standout player at Penn State and NAIA Friends (Kan.) University, he helped the Nittany Lions win the 1993 Big Ten Title and twice earned All-Big Ten accolades. At Friends, he was the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, helping Friends win the league

“I was a fast, little, speedy right-winger. That’s what I was. ... Many teams take after the coach’s profile and that’s me. So we’ll try to get fast players on the wing, take people on and we’re going to be at people,” he said.

A 1996 graduate of Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree in education, Piper went on to complete his master’s degree in sports administration in 1998 from WSU. He began his coaching career at Commerce under then head coach Mike Munch and took over the program when Munch left for North Florida. Munch later became the first coach of the Lopers and is the Kearney Soccer Club’s director of coaching.

Through Munch’s involvement, Piper said, “I’ve always kept my eye on this place. I’ve always seen how this team was doing.

Piper said he is discussing a role in the program with Munch, especially in the recruiting aspect.

Born in England, Piper is the son of Norman and Cheryl Piper. Norman played soccer professionally England and the U.S. Neil came to America in 1981 and became a U.S. citizen.

His wife, Anne (Cillessen), is an Omaha native. They have two children, Cole and Lauren.