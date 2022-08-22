UNO sweeps Lopers in volleyball exhibition

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha swept a young University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in an exhibition match Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Lopers and Mavericks, old-time Division II rivals, met for the first time in over a decade. Statistics are only available for the first three sets.

UNK, playing five first-year payers, led early in the second set and led throughout the third before a late rally by the Division I Mavericks in each set. The Mavs, 2021 Summit League Champions and coming off a 20-10 season, were paced by sophomore outside Shayla McCormick who had 14 kills, 12 digs and hit .316. Junior middle McKenna Ruth added nine kills, six blocks and a .364 hitting efficiency

The Lopers saw eight players record a kill led by veteran outside Emersen Cyza and sophomore right side Lauren Taubenheim who combined for 13 of UNK's 32 kills. Freshman middle Abby Rose of Lindsborg, Kansas, had three blocks with Minden junior defensive specialist Jensen Rowse at a team-best 13 digs.

North Platte redshirt freshman setter Peyton Neff set for 28 assists.

UNK starts the regular season at home Friday against Minot State and Midwestern State.