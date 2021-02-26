UNKwomen hold off NW Missouri's upset bid; No. 1 Bearcats run away from Loper men

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior guard Kelsey Sanger scored 10 points and sophomore reserve guard Trinity Law was big in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney hold off Northwest Missouri State, 53-50, Thursday night at Maryville.
UNK (18-3) led for the last 2 1/2 quarters but never pulled away from a Bearcats team that was fighting for its postseason life. Like the Lopers, Northwest (8-13) is one of the top defensive units in the MIAA, allowing 60 points per game, and its grind-it-out offensive style kept the score low.
“They are one of the top five defensive teams in the MIAA and then they came out with a unique lineup. I think that stunned us a little bit,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on KRVN radio after the game. “We were able to make some adjustments and able to take a six-point lead into the half. We had a chance to extend the lead in the third but they battled back.”
The Lopers led 32-22 early in the second half and led 37-28 with just 1:10 left in the third. However, Northwest went on a 10-4 run to make it a one possession game. The Bearcats finished the night 6 of 22 from behind the three-point line but were 13 of 27 inside the arc.
Law netted eight points, drew four fouls, and grabbed two rebounds in the fourth quarter. She made two free throws to push the lead back to five. UNK followed with a stop and then junior Elisa Backes hit a shot in the lane to make it 45-38 at the 4:26 mark.
Northwest made one more run as senior Mia Stillman hit two threes down the stretch to make it 51-48 with only 1:03 remaining.
UNK ran down the shot clock with Backes missing a contested elbow jumper. But Northwest couldn’t take advantage as senior guard Mallory McConkey missed a layup with 14 seconds left.
Sanger helped erase a 12-6 first quarter deficit by scoring eight of her 10 points in the second quarter. Law finished with nine points on 5-of-6 free-throw shooting. Backes scored 10 points, reaching double digits for a fifth straight game, and Klaire Kirsch collected 13 rebounds.
UNK heads to Missouri Western State (6-15) on Saturday afternoon.
No. 1-ranked Bearcats show their strength posting easy win over Loper men, 95-59
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The top-ranked and defending national champion Northwest Missouri State Bearcats hit 10 of their first 12 shots and never looked back en route to a 95-59 win over Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night in Maryville.
Northwest (20-1) is now 151-7 since the start of the 2016-17 season. The Bearcats won NCAA Division II national titles in 2017 and 2019 and were among the 2020 favorites before the national tourney was canceled due to the pandemic.
“They are the No. 1 team in the nation for a reason. They are gearing up for the postseason and trying to make up for a team that probably should’ve won it last year. They want to make sure they get it done this year,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show.
Securing an eighth straight MIAA regular-season title, the ‘Cats zoomed to a 23-6 lead seven minutes in. They ended the night shooting 68% from the field, including 6-of-11 efforts from the three-point line in each half.
Junior guard Diego Bernard, who didn’t play in the ‘Cats 73-63 win over UNK (8-13) in January, led the way. He had a team-high 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in just 27 minutes.
UNK junior forward Darrian Nebeker, UNK’s leader in recent games, had 12 points on 4 of 4 field goal and 4 of 5 free-throw shooting. He also had four rebounds.
Junior Matt Brien scored all of his 11 points in the second half.
Nebeker has been in double figures in six straight games, tied for the longest streak by a Loper this season. Brien reached 10 points for a third straight contest.
Nine other Bearcats scored besides Bernard including All-American candidates Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins who had 14 apiece.
UNK heads to Missouri Western State on Saturday evening to conclude their season. The Griffons (12-9) were off Friday after beating Fort Hays State on Tuesday in Kansas.