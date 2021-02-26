UNKwomen hold off NW Missouri's upset bid; No. 1 Bearcats run away from Loper men

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior guard Kelsey Sanger scored 10 points and sophomore reserve guard Trinity Law was big in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney hold off Northwest Missouri State, 53-50, Thursday night at Maryville.

UNK (18-3) led for the last 2 1/2 quarters but never pulled away from a Bearcats team that was fighting for its postseason life. Like the Lopers, Northwest (8-13) is one of the top defensive units in the MIAA, allowing 60 points per game, and its grind-it-out offensive style kept the score low.

“They are one of the top five defensive teams in the MIAA and then they came out with a unique lineup. I think that stunned us a little bit,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on KRVN radio after the game. “We were able to make some adjustments and able to take a six-point lead into the half. We had a chance to extend the lead in the third but they battled back.”

The Lopers led 32-22 early in the second half and led 37-28 with just 1:10 left in the third. However, Northwest went on a 10-4 run to make it a one possession game. The Bearcats finished the night 6 of 22 from behind the three-point line but were 13 of 27 inside the arc.