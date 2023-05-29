Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wes Ferguson stuck to the plan and ran the fastest 800-meter by an American this year.

Even as Colorado State-Pueblo’s Reece Sharman-Newell blistered the track with a 50-second-flat first 400, Ferguson, the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior, didn’t burn himself out trying to run that pace.

“I knew if he was going to hold that pace, he was going to run something spectacular,” Ferguson said. “So I just trusted my training and stayed within a respectable distance of him and made sure I didn’t make any dumb moves too early.”

With about 200, 250-meters to go, the Fremont native started to reel him in. Ferguston still had almost 100 meters left when he passed Sharman-Newell and went on to win the NCAA Division II 800-meter championship for the third time.

Ferguson set the meet record with a winning time of 1 minute, 45.46 seconds Saturday night in Pueblo, Colorado, setting a personal record that is the second-fastest time run by any collegiate runner this spring.

The fastest time belongs to Angelo State’s Oussama El Bouchayby of Morocco, who defeated Ferguson at the Division II indoor national championships in March. El Bouchayby didn’t compete in the outdoor national championships as he is transferring to Alabama.

Ferguson’s previous-best time was 1:46.95, but his only goal Saturday was to win the race.

“A few meters before the finish line I realized I was about to run a massive PR at a little bit of altitude, which is something I didn’t expect,” he said. “I didn’t even expect to PR, let alone run about 1.4 seconds faster than my PR. That was insane. I was in total disbelief for a good hour after that race.”

The gold medal joins the indoor and outdoor championships he won last year. This one came with extra sweetness as many friends and family members as well as home-town supporters from Fremont made the trip to Pueblo.

He delivered, following a perfect race plan. It started in the first 100 meeters.

“That’s typically what I get most nervous for. You really need to get good position to make sure you run well,” he said. “I turned my head a few times in each direction to see who I needed to look out for and where everyone’s at.

“There was a lot of jostling and elbowing. I had a Colorado State-Pueblo guy on my left and a Lake Erie State guy on my right and they both wanted better positioning and I had to tuck my arms together and weasel my way through, and I ended up getting into that good spot so it was good.”

It also was well behind Sharman-Newell who “went out very hot,” Ferguson said.

“The most important thing is not to freak out and go right to the back of his shoulder and not waste all that energy,” Ferguson said.

He trailed by as many as 15 yards on the first lap of the two-lap race before making his move halfway through the second lap. As they turned for the home stretch, Ferguson was on Sharman-Newell’s heels.

“I was obviously really tired coming into that home stretch but I felt really strong. I had saved my final kick for the right time where he was obviously feeling that 50-second first lap and was struggling to keep going as hard as I was going,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is UNK’s second three-time D2 national champion, joining thrower Dane Tobey, who is now an assistant coach for the Lopers.

He became a seven-time All-American later Saturday evening, running the anchor leg on the 4x400-meter relay team that finished fifth, setting a school record .

Ferguson’s night was not done as he was anchor for the 4x400 relay team that turned in a school-record time of 3:08.56. Also on the relay team were Jack Drahota of Ravenna, Micah Swedberg of Wallace and Conner Wells of St. Paul.

“Just a bunch of Nebraska kids that came together ... and got it done. Just a bunch of home-grown Nebraska kids,” Ferguson said.

Overall, the UNK men finished 16th in the meet with 21 points with eight Lopers earning All-American honors.

Ben Arends of Ainsworth earned second-team All-American honors with a ninth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday.

He was joined by Kearney senior Brayden Sorensen, who became a four-time All-American when he tied his career-best of 7 feet, 1¾ in the high jump to place fourth.

Freshman Rylan Basart had a 209-0 effort in the javelin to place 11th and earn second-team All-American honors.

For the UNK women, Kansas junior Jaida McEwen placed 17th in the javelin (138-0) and David City sophomore Gabrielle Oborny 16th in the pole vault (12-1½).

Ferguson said he would take a few days off before turning his attention to the USA Track and Field Championships in early July.

Then he will focus on his senior year at UNK.

“I get asked a lot, or told, that I can compete at D1 and think that’s obvious,” he said. “But I just don’t really think it’s necessary at this time of my life. I only have one more year left and I’ve made a lot of special friendships and connections.

“I don’t see any reason to leave here and what I’ve started here.”