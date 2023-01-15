 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln

  • 0
Track

LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln.

Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on Friday night. Northwest Missouri State's Reece Smith was a close second (4:14.06) in a field of 31.

On Saturday, Ferguson took the 800 in 1:49.97, just off his own school-record (1:49.80). Drake's Isaac Basten was runner-up (1:50.77) with the field consisting of 24 runners.

UNK closed Friday by running well in the men's and women's 3,000. Luke Stuckey won the men's race (8:24.46) with junior Ben Arens second (8:25.17). In the women's race, Mara Hemmer finished third (10:12.23), with Baylee Alstrom fourth (10:15.82) and Grace Bonsall fifth (10:17.75).

People are also reading…

On Saturday, Brayden Sorensen cleared 6- feet, 10¾ to place second in the high jump.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Nebraska football's coaches salaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News