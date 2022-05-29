UNK's Wes Ferguson wins Division II 800 championship

ALLENDALE, Michigan — University of Nebraska at Kearney sophomore Wes Ferguson defended his 800-meter national title and Loper Abby Everitt earned her second All-American honor in the high jump on the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Ferguson is now a three-time All-American and two-time national champion with Everitt joining her older sister, Emily, as a two-time All-American A high jumper.

Ferguson won the 800 national title in March (1:50.05) but entered this meet ranked third and had the 11th fastest time in prelims. However, he ran the last lap in 52.57 and pulled away from the nine-man field. His time of 1:50.61 is his third lowest of the spring with Butare Rugenerwa of West Texas A&M (1:51.02) catching Ben Nagel of Indianapolis (1:51.29) to be the national runner-up.

Thrower Lance Pfeifer is UNK’s only other multiple NCAA national champ, winning the shot put title in 2006 (outdoors) and 2007 (indoors).

Everitt cleared 5-8, just off her career-best of 5-8 1/2. That allowed her to come in seventh after tying for 12th last spring. The top eight finishers in each event earn first-team All-American accolades with places nine through 12 earning second-team honors.

Everitt cleared the first three heights, then got over the bar at 5-8 on her second try. Everitt then missed all three tries at 5-9 1/4. Arika Robinson of Concordia-St. Paul won the national title by clearing 5-11 1/2.

Also on Saturday, sophomores Jaida McEwen and Evan Prohaska competed in the javelin. McEwen, UNK’s first women’s javelin qualifier in 20 years, three 138 feet, 8 inches to finish 13. Prohaska came in 17th with a top throw of 199-4.

McEwen missed out on All-American status by fie inches.

UNK had nine qualifiers with Ben Arens earning All-American honors in the steeplechase on Friday night.