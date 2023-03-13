VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — University of Nebraska at Kearney's Wes Ferguson finished second Saturday in the NCAA Division II National Championships 800-meter run Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

UNK had seven All-Americans, including Luke Stuckey, who was third in the mile, and Alex Homan in the pole vault.

UNK's distance medley relay team of Ferguson, Stuckey, Micah Swedburg and Payton Davis also earned All-American status by placing eighth on Friday.

The Lopers tallied 15 points to be 17th in the team race. MIAA-member Pittsburg State (86 points) rolled to the national title.

Ferguson was aiming to defend his 800-meter national title and turned in the second-fastest time in D2 history (1 minute, 47.16 seconds). However, 24-year-old Moroccan Oussama El Bouchayby managed the best time in D2 history (1:46.78) to win the gold. He led most of the way before Ferguson made a late push and briefly grabbed the lead. But, the Angelo State freshman had enough to pull away for the win.

Ferguson, who also won the 800 outdoor national title in May, is a five-time All-American

Stuckey earned his fourth All-American hono after a strong effort in the mile. He ran the final 800 in 1:55.98 to cross the line in 4:07.92, literally just behind national runner-up Luke Julian of Colorado Mines (4:07.71) and national champ Miguel Coca of Adams State (4:07.17).

Homan cleared 15 feet, 11 inches to finish 11th. Harding (Ark.) freshman Vlad Malykhin won the national title with a meet record mark of 18-1¼.

Kearney redshirt junior Brayden Sorensen bowed out of the high jump at 6-10¼ to finish 14th.