KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s track and field team has qualified five individuals and one relay for the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.

The-two-day meet is set for March 10-11 at the new Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Lopers who have qualified are McCool redshirt senior Luke Stuckey in the mile, Kearney senior Brayden Sorensen in the high jump, Giltner junior Alex Goracke in the weight throw, Fremont redshirt sophomore Wes Ferguson in the 800, Creighton sophomore Alex Homan in the pole vault and the distance medley relay team of Ferguson and Stuckey and Gothenburg senior Micah Swedberg and David City sophomore Payton Davis.

Ferguson is defending national champion in the 800 and a three-time All-American, Sorensen is a three-time All-American as well and the 2021 national indoor runner up. Stuckey has twice earned All-American status with Swedberg on last year’s DMR squad that finished eighth at nationals.

Davis, Goracke and Homan reach their first NCAA Championships.

UNK had 32 national times/marks this winter (18 men, 10 women, two men’s relays, two women’s relays) with Kearney redshirt freshman Lily Novacek 21st in the weight throw and Stamford freshman Brianna Russell 25th in the high jump the next closest to qualifying.