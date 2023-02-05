University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt sophomore Wes Ferguson broke his own school record at 800 meters Saturday to lead hte Loper track and field team in weekend meets.

The Lopers were in Seward on Friday for the annual Concordia Classic and then spent two days at the Devaney Center in Lincoln for the Frank Sevigne/Husker Invitational.

Ferguson, the defending indoor and outdoor NCAA Division II national champ, won his event Saturday at UNL by turning in a winning time of one minute, 49.04 seconds. That bests the 1:49.47 he ran at last year's MIAA Championships.

Ferguson also ran the second leg for a 4x4 relay team that turned in the fifth-best time in school history (3:17.67).

Also at UNL, freshman Tyson Baker was sixth in the 600 with the fourth-fastest time (1:20.89) in UNK history.

Redshirt sophomore Jack Drahota had a career-best 8.18 in the 60-hurdles to come in fifth.

The Loper women saw Gothenburg junior Hannah Anderson run the ninth-best time in school history in the 800 (2:16.78) with Aurora redshirt sophomore Kayla Carlson turning in the eighth-best time in the 600 (1:37.95).

A day earlier at Concordia, UNK sophomore Alex Homan clearned 16-0¾ to win the vault. That ties him for sixth in school history.

On the women's side, sophomore Gabrielle Oborony cleared the bar at 12-0½ to finish fourth.

Redshirt freshman Lily Novacek won the weight throw with a season-best 58-7¼. That moves her up to fourth in Loper lore and into the D2 top 20.

Junior Alex Goracke was a double winner at Concordia, sweeping the shot put (52-3) and the weight throw (61-0¾) while senior Justin Vrooman won the 3,000 (8:37.83) and junior Allie Frasher winning the mile (5:28.80).