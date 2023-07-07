EUGENE, Ore. — University of Nebraska at Kearney runner Wes Ferguson of Fremont was disqualified after winning his semifinal heat Friday night at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Ferguson came from well off the pace, passing four runners in the closing 100 meters. He finished in 1 minute, 46.82 seconds, which would have been the sixth-fastest qualifying time and put him in Sunday night’s finals.

However, officials ruled he had stepped on the inside line earlier in the race, earning a disqualification.

"It was a line violation on the first curve," UNK coach Brady Bonsall said. "We submitted an appeal, but the jury did not decide in our favor.

"We fully accept that decision. All of the officials involved in the appeals process could not have been more helpful, gracious and professional."

Ferguson is one of two Lopers competing in the national meet. Brayden Sorensen of Kearney will compete in the high jump Sunday evening.

UNK recruit Wyatt Hammond of Norton, Kansas, is scheduled to compete Saturday afternoon in the under-20 javelin.