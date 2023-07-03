KEARNEY — Wes Ferguson and Brayden Sorensen will represent the University of Nebraska at Kearney at the Toyota U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

Ferguson will compete in the 800-meter run while Sorensen will participate in the high jump. This will be Sorensen’s second straight appearance; he currently is in a four-way tie for 16th (7 feet, 1¾ inches) with Ferguson ranking eighth out of 32 (1 minute, 45.46seconds among declared competitors.

Fans can follow along with live results or watch via www.usatf.tv/. CNBC and Peacock will also provide some coverage daily.

A three-time Division II national champion in the 800, Ferguson will run in the first round at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. If he performs well enough, he’ll advance to Friday’s semifinals at 9:45 p.m., with the finals set for 8:25 p.m. Sunday night.

Will Sumner of Georgia (1:44.26) and Bryce Hoppel of adidas (1:44.55) rank first and second in the 800

The high jump starts at 7:05 p.m. Sunday. The current leader is JuVaughn Harrison of PUMA (7-7¾).

Also heading to Eugene is incoming freshman javelin thrower Wyatt Hammond of Norton, Kansas. He qualified for the U.S. Under 20 Championships with a throw of 195-9. He’ll complete at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The field includes five Division I throwers including Nebraska’s Dash Sirmon.