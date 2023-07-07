EUGENE, Ore. — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Wes Ferguson has advanced to the semifinals of the 800-meter run at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Ferguson finished third in his preliminary heat Thursday afternoon and his time of 1 minute, 46.65 seconds was the sixth-fastest qualifying performance.

The semifinals are scheduled for 9:44 p.m. tonight with the finals at 8:26 p.m. Sunday.

In the women’s javelin, Nebraska Cornhusker Maddie Harris won the gold medal with a throw of 199 feet, 3 inches. Maddie Malone, a Fillmore Central High School graduate and former Husker, was second with a throw of 192-10.

UNK’s Brayden Sorensen is slated to compete in the high jump on Sunday.