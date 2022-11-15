UNK's TJ Davis repeats as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team has placed 15 players on the All-MIAA team with redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis repeating as Offensive Player of the Year.

Since 1996, Davis joins Pittsburg State QB Neal Philpot (2003, 2004) and Pitt running back Germaine Race (2005, 2006) as repeat winners of Offensive Player of the Year.

Davis is joined on the first team offense by UNK senior left guard Hunter Hays. Redshirt senior safety Darius Swanson represents the Lopers on the first-team defense.

Swanson was a first-team pick a year go with Hays named honorable mention.

UNK super senior running back Montrez Jackson made the second-team as an "all-purpose back." This is his third All-MIAA honor and second time on the second-team (2018).

End Tell Spies and cornerback Gabriel Amegatcher made the second-team defense. Spies was second-team last fall with Amegatcher earning his first all-conference honor.

Selected to the third-team are three senior co-captains — outside linebacker Atoa Fox, inside linebacker Jacey Nutter and punter Hunter Kraus. Each earns their second All-MIAA accolade.

Earning honorabe mention were running back Damien Cearns, inside linebacker Jimmy Harrison, defensive end Baylor Hellmuth, center Jon Merten, wide receiver Cody Nelson and safety Tre O'Guinn. Each is All-MIAA for the first time.

Davis has similar numbers to his 2021 campaign when he finished second in the Harlon Hill voting for the best player in Division II. He averaged 103.3 yards rushing and 124.5 yards passing per game with 29 touchdowns (16 passing and 13 rushing). He had the second-most rushing yards by a QB in the NCAA, had eight straight games with a rushing score and five 100-yard days. ad 10 straight games with a TD toss and went over 3,000 yards rushing and 4,000 yards passing his career.

A three-time All-MIAA pick, Davis completed 52% of his passes and directed an offense that averaged 33 points and 402 yards per game. He went over 1,000 rushing yards (1,136) for a third straight year, set a new UNK career scoring record (330) and is up to 102 career touchdowns.

Hays and Merten helped pave the way for Davis' succes. A redshirt senior, Hays is a three-year starter. Merten bounced back nicely after missing 2021 due to injury.

The o-line powered a ground game that was among the nation's best; 264 yards per game, 5.9 yards per carry and 27 TDs.

Cearns (554 yards, four TD) and Jackson (304 yards, three TD) were two of UNK's top ball carriers outside of Davis. Cearns averaged 6.6 yards per carry with Jackson providing an additional 116 kick return yards.

Nelson ended the year at 12 catches and team-high numbers in receiving yards (254) and touchdowns (four).

Swanson will be up for All-American honors again as he recorded 66 tackles (39 solo), eight pass breakups and three interceptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. He's up to 190 career stops and part of a defense that held opponents to 18.7 points per game.

Spies and Hellmuth were UNK's starting defensive ends, combining for 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarerback hurries, three PBU's and a forced fumble. Spies is a three-year starter with Hellmuth returning an interception 26-yards for a score in his final game.

Nutter (95) and Harrison (88) were tackle monsters all year long and rarely came off the field. Nutter ends his career seventh among UNK's tackle leaders with 251.

Fox had 51 tackles including 9 for lost yardage (3.5 sacks). Also UNK's top punt returner, the two-year starter had six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one interception and two quarterback hurries.

In the secondary, Amegatcher and O'Guinn had strong first seasons as starters. O'Guinn ranked third on the team with 69 tackles. He broke up three passes and had a 38-yard intercepetion return. Amegatcher led the Lopers in break-ups with eight to go with a forced fumble and 25 tackles

On special teams, Kraus averaged 42.5 yards per punt with seven efforts traveling over 50 yards. He had a career-long punt of 73 yards vs. Emporia State and helped UNK rank first in the MIAA in net punting.