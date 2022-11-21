UNK's TJ Davis nominated for Halon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of 48 NCAA Division II athletes nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Davis finished second in the voting for the award, considered the Heisman Trophy of Division II, behind Shepherd (W.V.) University's Tyson Bagent, who also has been nominated and could become the fifth repeat winner.

Davis, a repeat selection as the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year, led UNK to an 8-3 mark, accumulating 1,136 rushing and 1,370 passing yards with 13 rushing and 16 passing touchdowns.

He went over 3,000 career rushing and 4,000 career passing yards, reached 100 career touchdowns, had 10 straight games with a touchdown pass and eight straight 100-yard rushing efforts.

Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt, another finalist last year, is also nominated.

Bagent, an NFL draft prospect, has led the Rams (11-1) to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. He's up to 3,812 passing yards with 39 touchdowns.

Other MIAA nominees are Northwest Missouri defensive end Elijah Green, Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason and Washburn receiver/return specialist James Letcher Jr.

The trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, a former University of North Alabama standout (1950-53) who went on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

The winner will be announced Dec. 16.