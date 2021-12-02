UNK's Squiers sisters earn All-Region recognition

KEARNEY — Super seniors Anna and Madison Squiers represent University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Central Region team.

This team is selected by coaches from the Central Region, which includes the MIAA, Great American Conference and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The coaches selected 21 players — 15 on the main team and six honorable mentions — who will be eligible for All-American honors.

It is the second all-region selection for the daughters of UNK coach Rick Squiers. Both reached major milestones this fall, Anna surpassing 1,000 career kills (1,058) and Maddie recording career assist number 6,000 (now 6,152) and career dig number 1,500 (now 1,610).

Anna enters Thursday’s NCAA Tournament at 2.8 kills, 0.9 blocks and 0.2 aces per set while hitting .390. She leads UNK in attack percentage, total blocks, solo stuffs and block assists while ranking second in kills and kills per set.

Running an efficient offense from her setting position, Maddie averages 11.8 assists, 3.1 digs, 0.9 kills, 0.5 aces and 0.4 blocks per set while hitting .292. She ranks 10th in Loper history in career assists (2,683) with her per set average of 11.57 ranking fifth.