UNK's Squiers sisters both All-Americans

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney super seniors Anna Squiers and Madison Squiers are repeat selections on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-American team.
Madison made the second team once again with Anna moving from honorable mention honors in 2019 to third-team this year. They become the 12th and 13th Lopers in the D2 era (1990-present) to earn multiple All-American honors in a career.
UNK had another efficient and potent offense this year with Madison at the helm from her setter position. The Lopers hit .268 and averaged 14.4 kills per set with six attackers recording at least 130 kills.
Madison averaged 11.6 assists, 3.1 digs, 0.8 kills, 0.5 service aces and 0.4 blocks per set while hitting .272. She appeared in all 115 sets, led the Lopers in aces (53) and ranked second in digs (354). She finishes her career with 6,248 assists and 1,637 digs, which includes two seasons at Bellevue.
In the middle, Anna came in at 2.7 kills, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 digs per set while hitting a team-high .372. She led the team in all three blocking categories, she served for 22 aces and appeared in 108 sets. Coming back from an injury that forced her to miss the MIAA Tournament finals, she racked up 21 blocks in the NCAA Tournament. Her 13 in the first round win over Northwest Missouri State were a new career-high and two off the school-record.