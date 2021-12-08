UNK's Squiers sisters both All-Americans

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney super seniors Anna Squiers and Madison Squiers are repeat selections on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-American team.

Madison made the second team once again with Anna moving from honorable mention honors in 2019 to third-team this year. They become the 12th and 13th Lopers in the D2 era (1990-present) to earn multiple All-American honors in a career.

UNK had another efficient and potent offense this year with Madison at the helm from her setter position. The Lopers hit .268 and averaged 14.4 kills per set with six attackers recording at least 130 kills.

Madison averaged 11.6 assists, 3.1 digs, 0.8 kills, 0.5 service aces and 0.4 blocks per set while hitting .272. She appeared in all 115 sets, led the Lopers in aces (53) and ranked second in digs (354). She finishes her career with 6,248 assists and 1,637 digs, which includes two seasons at Bellevue.